TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan were up 2.9 percent on year in November, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.That was slightly above expectations for 2.8 percent and was up from 2.3 percent in October.On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent - accelerating from 0.4 percent in the previous month.Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, rose an annual 2.7 percent - again exceeding expectations for 2.6 percent and up from 2.3 percent a month earlier.Core CPI was up 0.3 percent on month, easing from 0.4 percent in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX