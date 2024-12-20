Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.12.2024 03:06 Uhr
Risen Energy Co., Ltd: Risen Energy Earns Recognition for Climate Action Excellence in 2024 Sustainability Practices Repository

NINGBO, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd, a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, has been distinguished for its efforts in climate action, securing a spot in the 2024 Repository of Outstanding Sustainability Practices for Listed Companies. This recognition, administered by the China Association for Public Companies (CAPCO), marks the fourth consecutive year of the initiative designed to promote and highlight sustainable practices among publicly traded firms.

Risen Energy is dedicated to combining technological innovation with green, low-carbon practices to address current climate change and environmental challenges. The company not only prioritizes climate change in its core agenda but has also established a three-tiered governance structure consisting of the Board of Directors, the Office of Strategy and Sustainability, and the Working Group on Special Issues. This framework is designed to comprehensively advance the implementation of the firm's climate change strategy.

Risen Energy has achieved significant breakthroughs in the R&D and production of green energy products. As extreme weather events become more frequent and the challenges of global climate change grow more acute, the demand for highly efficient and reliable photovoltaic (PV) modules has surged. The company has focused intently on heterojunction technology (HJT), continually innovating to boost the power output and conversion efficiency of its HJT modules. These efforts have cemented Risen Energy's leadership in the global PV market in terms of overall product performance. Additionally, the firm is also developing next-generation HJT-based PV products, aiming to provide even stronger contributions in combating global climate change.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/risen-energy-earns-recognition-for-climate-action-excellence-in-2024-sustainability-practices-repository-302333201.html

