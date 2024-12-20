Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2024
PR Newswire
20.12.2024 04:36 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Korea Startup Forum: COMEUP 2024 Concludes: A Global Startup Festival Breaking Boundaries of Innovation

Finanznachrichten News

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Startup Forum (KSF, Chairman Sangwoo Han) announced that COMEUP 2024, held on December 11 and 12 at COEX in Seoul, successfully concluded. The event welcomed startups, investors, global corporations, aspiring entrepreneurs, and the general public from 45 countries, establishing its international reputation.

COMEUP 2024 Concludes: A Global Startup Festival Breaking Boundaries of Innovation

Approximately 260 startups from 45 countries participated, with over half being international companies. National pavilions from the UAE, India, Japan, and Sweden showcased technologies, while 120 startups from 21 countries, including Germany, Austria, Sweden, and South Africa, engaged in pitching sessions, exhibitions, and networking events. Organizations like the International Trade Center (ITC) and the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) also participated.

COMEUP 2024 focused on global tech ecosystem trends such as deep tech, inbound innovation, and sustainable innovation (SIS). On December 11, Qamar Aftab from Wa'ed Ventures and Sunghyun Park from Rebellions discussed cross-border innovation. On December 12, SooJong Kim, CEO of INNOSPACE, spoke about opportunities in the space industry, drawing significant attention.

The public IR pitching event Startup Valley crowned Toonimotion, Foretell My Health, and POSCORE as Rookie League winners, securing their spots at Viva Technology 2025 in France. Other notable finalists included CUBIG, ZETIC.ai, and Tublet Korea, which are recognized for advancements in fields like AI and cybersecurity.

The Open Innovation Ground program facilitated collaborations between startups and companies like Microsoft, NVIDIA, Hyundai Motor, and Siemens. Customized matchmaking sessions featured expert talks on global expansion and funding, while the On the COMEUP platform enabled 1,900 successful business matches, nearly doubling last year's record.

The Inbound Innovation track spotlighted foreign startups, including AiMA Beyond AI, a Spanish company developing AI-powered digital human solutions, which gained attention for its innovations and market entry efforts in Korea.

Sangwoo Han, Chairman of the Korea Startup Forum, stated, "COMEUP 2024 has become a global festival where startups and investors worldwide collaborate, break innovation boundaries, and shape the future. We will continue supporting startups in taking on new challenges and achieving global success."

COMEUP 2024 highlights and replays are available on its official YouTube channel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2585755/comeup.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comeup-2024-concludes-a-global-startup-festival-breaking-boundaries-of-innovation-302336852.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
