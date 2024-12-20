

Stefan Wenzel, Parliamentary State Secretary, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Germany Opening Speech

ISTANBUL, Dec 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The World LNG Summit & Awards is the meeting place for senior leaders in the global LNG, gas and renewable fuels industry. Each year, leaders from across the value chain convene to share strategic insights on geopolitics, energy security, economic stability, and decarbonisation commitments.The 24th World LNG Summit & Awards welcomed 900 attendees, including 200 senior speakers, and over 500 companies from 50 countries on 9-12 December 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Discussions centred on the challenge of achieving a balance between energy security and decarbonisation. The World LNG Summit & Awards 2024 featured the World LNG Summit, the World LNG Awards, as well as two new features: World Renewable Fuels Conference, and the Leadership Roundtable Programme.Participants agreed on the need for urgent action to reduce the greenhouse gas intensity of the global energy system whilst maintaining energy security for consumers. As the world moves towards net zero carbon, LNG must remain affordable, reliable and less emissions-intensive, in the face of soaring international energy demand and geopolitical disruption.The World LNG Awards recognised outstanding performance in the industry. Congratulations to this year's winners:- World LNG Award for Outstanding Contribution: Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET)- World Energy Transition Award: SEA-LNG- World LNG Shipping Award: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.- World LNG Executive Award: Jonty Shepard- World LNG Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr Patricia RobertsConfirmed speakers included:- Hon. Stefan Wenzel, Parliamentary State Secretary, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action- Dr. Egbert Laege, CEO, SEFE- Anatol Feygin, EVP & CCO, Cheniere- Rashid Al Mazrouei, SVP - Marketing, ADNOC Gas- Alan Heng, Group CEO, Pavilion Energy- Maria Rita Galli, CEO, DESFA- Atsunori Takeuchi, Executive Officer, Senior General Manager of Global Business Planning Dept. Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd.- Tom Summers, SVP Shell LNG Marketing and Trading, Shell- Jerome Milongo, VP of Global LNG Trading and Origination, bp- Javier Moret, Global Head of LNG, RWE- Narin Phoawanich, Deputy Governor - Fuel, EGAT- Steve Hill, EVP - Gas & LNG, Mercuria- Jane Liao, Vice President, CPC Taiwan- Mithat Aydin, Deputy Managing Director, BOTAS- Jean-Baptiste Choimet, CEO, GTT Group- Elio Ruggeri, Executive Director LNG Terminals and Shipping, Snam- FredericBarnaud, Chief Commercial Officer, SEFE Securing Energy for Europe- Paul Marsden, President, Bechtel Energy- Esther Navarro Morente, International LNG Director, Naturgy- Ralf Dickgreber, Head of Global LNG & Biomass, Engie- Peter Rottgen, Managing Director, Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH- Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO, Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.- Hugo Wang, CEO, Beijing Gas Singapore Pte Ltd- Alfredo Chamat, General Manager, Calamari LNG- Suryan Wirya-Simunovic, Managing Director - Energy Europe, Americas and AfricaChief Commercial Officer - Europe Africa Regional Business, MOL- Bud Darr, EVP Maritime Policy & Government Affairs, MSC- Tom Strang, Senior Vice President, Maritime Affairs, Carnival Corporation & plc- Matthias Obert, Executive Director Trading, EnBW- Wenlong Lu, Market Department Manager, LNG Terminal Management, PipeChina- Masataka Yarita, Director, Energy Research Division & Head of Methane Management Taskforce, JOGMECSponsors of the Summit include Cheniere, Venture Global LNG, Commonwealth LNG, NLNG, ADNOC Gas, GTT, Deutsche ReGas, EnBW, RWE, SEFE, Uniper, American Gas Partners, Baker Botts, Bechtel, BRG Energy & Climate, Cedar LNG, Dragon LNG, German LNG Terminal, Lloyd's Register, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Poten & Partners, Sempra Infrastructure, Snam, and Woodside Energy. Knowledge partner is Wood Mackenzie. Sponsors of the World Renewable Fuels Conference include MadoquaPower2X, RWE and TURN2X.About the World LNG Summit & Awards 2025The 25th edition of the Summit will take place on 2-5 December 2025 in Istanbul, Turkiye. Register your interest for 2025, here.About dmg eventsHeadquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates since 1989, with offices in Canada, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand and the United Kingdom, dmg events is an international exhibitions, conference and intelligence company, attracting more than 1 million attendees to a portfolio of over 80 events each year. This global portfolio works closely with key stakeholders across the industry to facilitate pragmatic dialogue, serving as platforms for the latest discussions at the forefront of change. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com. Click here to read our privacy policy.Get in touchFor media enquiries and registration at WorldLNGSummit 2024, please contact: marketing@worldlngsummit.com, or visit the website here. Follow us on our social media channels and use WorldLNGSummit for the latest event news.Source: dmg eventsCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.