Rheinmetall's stock climbed 1.14% to €620.20 following the announcement of two major Bundeswehr contracts totaling approximately €3 billion. The defense contractor, in partnership with KNDS, secured a €1.98 billion project to equip 10,000 military vehicles with digital radio systems, with Rheinmetall's share accounting for half the contract value. Additionally, the company landed a second significant contract alongside Bavaria-based Blackned for the integration of IT systems in land forces vehicles, bringing Rheinmetall an additional €730 million. The implementation of the digital radio equipment is scheduled to commence in mid-2025 and continue through 2030.

Financial Performance Highlights

The company's robust growth trajectory is evidenced by its impressive quarterly results, with revenue surging 39.53% to €2.45 billion. The earnings per share improved to €3.11, while analysts project an annual dividend of €7.71 per share, marking a substantial increase from the previous year's €5.70 dividend payment.

