Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
20 December 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 19 December 2024 it purchased a total of 204,163 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           183,793     20,370 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.300     GBP1.890 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.275     GBP1.886 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.297324    GBP1.8881

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,167,276 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1500       2.275         XDUB      08:11:53      00072878319TRLO0 
9855       2.285         XDUB      08:38:12      00072879130TRLO0 
5000       2.290         XDUB      08:38:49      00072879135TRLO0 
2982       2.290         XDUB      08:38:49      00072879136TRLO0 
8850       2.290         XDUB      08:42:55      00072879258TRLO0 
9180       2.290         XDUB      09:19:32      00072880709TRLO0 
4646       2.290         XDUB      10:39:21      00072882845TRLO0 
1256       2.300         XDUB      12:28:04      00072885572TRLO0 
852       2.300         XDUB      13:52:07      00072886724TRLO0 
3653       2.300         XDUB      15:05:15      00072889290TRLO0 
3202       2.300         XDUB      15:05:15      00072889291TRLO0 
1063       2.300         XDUB      15:05:15      00072889292TRLO0 
7900       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890320TRLO0 
9753       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890321TRLO0 
9561       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890322TRLO0 
6039       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890323TRLO0 
916       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890324TRLO0 
6500       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890325TRLO0 
4328       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890326TRLO0 
2172       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890327TRLO0 
1512       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890328TRLO0 
6434       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890329TRLO0 
9409       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890330TRLO0 
8672       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890331TRLO0 
9905       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890332TRLO0 
9944       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890333TRLO0 
15138      2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890334TRLO0 
7420       2.300         XDUB      15:32:00      00072890335TRLO0 
15138      2.300         XDUB      15:32:12      00072890346TRLO0 
1013       2.300         XDUB      15:32:12      00072890347TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1360       188.80        XLON      08:12:05      00072878326TRLO0 
5714       188.80        XLON      08:42:55      00072879257TRLO0 
348       188.60        XLON      09:19:32      00072880707TRLO0 
5792       188.60        XLON      09:19:32      00072880708TRLO0 
7156       189.00        XLON      11:01:37      00072883741TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  366317 
EQS News ID:  2055187 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2055187&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
