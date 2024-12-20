DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 20-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 December 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 19 December 2024 it purchased a total of 204,163 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 183,793 20,370 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.300 GBP1.890 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.275 GBP1.886 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.297324 GBP1.8881

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 621,167,276 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1500 2.275 XDUB 08:11:53 00072878319TRLO0 9855 2.285 XDUB 08:38:12 00072879130TRLO0 5000 2.290 XDUB 08:38:49 00072879135TRLO0 2982 2.290 XDUB 08:38:49 00072879136TRLO0 8850 2.290 XDUB 08:42:55 00072879258TRLO0 9180 2.290 XDUB 09:19:32 00072880709TRLO0 4646 2.290 XDUB 10:39:21 00072882845TRLO0 1256 2.300 XDUB 12:28:04 00072885572TRLO0 852 2.300 XDUB 13:52:07 00072886724TRLO0 3653 2.300 XDUB 15:05:15 00072889290TRLO0 3202 2.300 XDUB 15:05:15 00072889291TRLO0 1063 2.300 XDUB 15:05:15 00072889292TRLO0 7900 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890320TRLO0 9753 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890321TRLO0 9561 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890322TRLO0 6039 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890323TRLO0 916 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890324TRLO0 6500 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890325TRLO0 4328 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890326TRLO0 2172 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890327TRLO0 1512 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890328TRLO0 6434 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890329TRLO0 9409 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890330TRLO0 8672 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890331TRLO0 9905 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890332TRLO0 9944 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890333TRLO0 15138 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890334TRLO0 7420 2.300 XDUB 15:32:00 00072890335TRLO0 15138 2.300 XDUB 15:32:12 00072890346TRLO0 1013 2.300 XDUB 15:32:12 00072890347TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1360 188.80 XLON 08:12:05 00072878326TRLO0 5714 188.80 XLON 08:42:55 00072879257TRLO0 348 188.60 XLON 09:19:32 00072880707TRLO0 5792 188.60 XLON 09:19:32 00072880708TRLO0 7156 189.00 XLON 11:01:37 00072883741TRLO0

