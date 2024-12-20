EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.12.2024 / 08:27 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Street: Kaiserstraße 16 Postal code: 60311 City: Frankfurt am Main

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UniCredit S.p.A.

City of registered office, country: Piazza Gae Aulenti 3 - Tower A - 20154 Milano, Italy

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 16 Dec 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 9.49 % 15.13 % 24.63 % 1184669009 Previous notification 9.51 % 11.70 % 21.21 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000CBK1001 111487633 990373 9.41 % 0.08 % Total 112478006 9.49 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Total return swap 23.03.2026 23.09.2024 - 22.03.2026 59233450 5.00 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 01.07.2027 23.09.2024 - 30.06.2027 77314461 6.53 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 01.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 23693490 2.00 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 01.07.2027 04.11.2024 - 30.06.2027 9240418 0.78 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 25.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 1000000 0.08 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 25.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 1000000 0.08 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 26.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 1000000 0.08 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 01.07.2027 27.11.2024 - 30.06.2027 2250000 0.19 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 28.11.2024 - 17.12.2026 670000 0.06 % Total return swap 01.07.2026 - 18.12.2026 16.12.2024 - 17.12.2026 2250000 0.19 % Right to recall lent securities n/a Anytime 9000 0 % Listed option 20.12.2024 - 18.12.2026 Anytime 1550000 0.13 % Covered warrant 20.12.2024 - 09.03.2026 Anytime 68826 0.01 % Total 179279645 15.13 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Covered warrant 18.12.2024 - 17.12.2025 Anytime Cash 3288 0 % Total 3288 0.000277545878 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) UniCredit S.p.A. 9.41 % 15.00 % 24.41 % UniCredit Bank GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

19 Dec 2024





