Chris Leichtweis is the former CEO of the North Wind Group a $2 Billion dollar provider of services to commercial enterprises and Department of Energy who as a partner, actively markets and deploys EdgeTI platform across its government and enterprise customers.

Presently CEO of AERO-B Motorsports and Applied, Mr. Leichtweis has decades of industry experience starting, scaling and growing firms in engineering, environmental, software, SaaS, energy, operations, safety and health, and real estate industries delivering operational excellence.

Chris joins other Industry Advisory Council advisors David Kris, Michael Ostrum, Timothy Faulkner to Drive Digital Twins Adoption and Safeguard AI Solutions.

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time Digital Twin software that enables and safeguards AI adoption, announces the appointment of Christopher Leichtweis to its Industry Advisory Council (IAC) as its fourth advisor as the Company continues to create a differentiated group of industry experts to accelerate innovation and operational excellence with edgeTI's CEO, Jim Barrett, who also leads Forbes Tech Council's Digital Twin Group.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10266/234613_10ac5fa234e42bd5_001full.jpg

"With the appointment of Chistopher Leichtweis, our Industry Advisory Council gains a proven leader from the Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) community," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "As a former user of our solutions, Chris shares our passion to impower decision makers with real-time information to take action at the speed of relevance. His extensive AEC and federal government experience, along with his new ventures within the motorsports industry will be invaluable to edgeTI as we expand into new markets. Competitive motorsports have a long history in data collection and analysis. We are excited to have Chris' expertise to help us extend our Digital Twin capabilities to the racing community."

Mr. Leichtweis is the creator and President of AERO B Motorsports and Applied ("AERO-B"), a motorsports services offering to car enthusiasts and racing entrepreneurs who seek a full-service opportunity from racing to licensing and a primary capability in data acquisition and telemetry. AERO-B was developed from the Leichtweis Family of Businesses which has been an incubator for new business and provider of executive strategy and consulting to engineering, environmental, energy, facility operations, safety and health, and real estate industries since 1994.

Prior to racing, Chris Leichtweis led North Wind Group as its President and CEO of a leader in government and commercial Engineering, IT/Cyber, Enterprise, and AI, Environmental, Construction, and Facility Maintenance and Infrastructure business lines with over $600 million budgeted annual revenue in 2022, 2,300 employees, and over 40 offices across the US and its territories. In nine years, he was able to deliver more than 1000% organic growth and drive innovation after innovation.

Before North Wind Group, Chris founded and led Safety and Ecology Corporation ("SEC") to a $105M world-wide business in environmental and nuclear engineering and consulting, which was later acquired by Permafix (NASDAQ: PESI). He las led his entire career as President and Director of Homeland Security Capital Corporation (HSCC), growing the parent's portfolio of three companies 43% and served in various engineering and management positions at Bechtel National and Bechtel Environmental, Inc., a global Engineering and Construction Company as a key contributor to the environmental clean-up of major federal nuclear legacy programs.

Mr. Leichtweis serves on many boards and is on University's Foundation Board, State University of New York (SUNY) - Brockport. He a earned a B.S. in Physics from SUNY Brockport and later became a distinguished MBA Graduate from the University of Tennessee. He won the Southeast United States 2005 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award.

"I am honored to add my expertise to the advisory board. I have long been a proponent of data driven decision making. At North Wind Group, my team transformed decision making across all my many business units by implementing a Digital Twin of the Organization with edgeTI's EdgeCore platform. Our efforts were recognized by Gartner in a webinar1 ('Reshape Products, Customer Experience and Operations With Digital Twins') earlier this year," said Chris Leichtweis. "As a former customer and beneficiary of the power of edgeCore, I look forward to helping the company expand its market share in the AEC and other markets."

The Company will announce additional advisors as they are appointed.

Gartner® webinars require a free registration and login https://webinar.gartner.com/617363/agenda/session/1382003?login=ML

