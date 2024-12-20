Anzeige
20.12.2024 09:37 Uhr
DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc (SP5C LN) 
Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
20-Dec-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 403.4509 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29130556 
CODE: SP5C LN 
ISIN: LU1135865084 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1135865084 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SP5C LN 
Sequence No.:  366367 
EQS News ID:  2055399 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2055399&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2024 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
