DJ Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (MTHG LN) Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Bond 25+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.352 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42000 CODE: MTHG LN ISIN: LU2891728078 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2891728078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTHG LN Sequence No.: 366566 EQS News ID: 2055811 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 20, 2024 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)