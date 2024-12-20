SPIE SA: SPIE announces the acquisition of AnyLinQ B.V. in The Netherlands

Cergy, December 20th, 2024 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the acquisition of 100% of AnyLinQ B.V. in The Netherlands.

Founded in 2006, the company is a multidisciplinary expert in the field of ICT infrastructure solutions for the mid-business market and enterprise organizations. It designs, implements and manages complex solutions for IT/OT environments and infrastructures including data management, cloud services, cybersecurity and data analytics.

AnyLinQ B.V.'s expertise helps customers securely manage their digital and operational technologies by providing real-time monitoring, predictive analytics and compliance solutions that bridge IT and OT1, to improve resilience, efficiency and continuity in critical business processes.

AnyLinQ B.V. generated c.€21 million revenue in FY 2023 and has a workforce of 70 employees.

This acquisition will enable SPIE to further expand its customer base, strengthen its market position and differentiation while improving its national footprint. The combination of AnyLinQ B.V. with SPIE will bring together cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions creating some synergies with the existing infrastructure and maintenance services.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE group achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.

