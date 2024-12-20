Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Holding(s) in Company 20-Dec-2024 / 09:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B0N8QD54 Issuer Name BRITVIC PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name JPMorgan Chase & Co. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

17-Dec-2024

19-Dec-2024

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 3.916995 1.621047 5.538042 13555277 or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0N8QD54 9520396 3.916995 Sub Total 8.A 9520396 3.916995%

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Cash-settled Equity 29/05/2025 29/05/2025 Cash 1124 0.000452 Swap Cash-settled Equity 21/07/2025 21/07/2025 Cash 427 0.000172 Swap Cash-settled Equity 13/08/2025 13/08/2025 Cash 134163 0.053901 Swap Cash-settled Equity 19/08/2025 19/08/2025 Cash 767225 0.308239 Swap Cash-settled Equity 02/09/2025 02/09/2025 Cash 278 0.000112 Swap Cash-settled Equity 15/10/2025 15/10/2025 Cash 1812 0.000728 Swap Cash-settled Equity 03/12/2025 03/12/2025 Cash 3531 0.001419 Swap Cash-settled Equity 15/12/2025 15/12/2025 Cash 6536 0.002626 Swap Cash-settled Equity 17/12/2025 17/12/2025 Cash 3025741 1.215615 Swap Cash-settled Equity 06/01/2026 06/01/2026 Cash 89857 0.036101 Swap Cash-settled Equity 30/01/2026 30/01/2026 Cash 4187 0.001682 Swap Sub Total 8.B2 4034881 1.621047%

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold JPMorgan J.P. Morgan 3.906537 5.527581% Chase & Co. Securities plc JPMorgan JPMorgan Chase Chase & Co. Bank, National Association JPMorgan J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. Securities LLC

Chain of controlled undertakings: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

19-Dec-2024

London

