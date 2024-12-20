WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Aviation Administration has announced that it will use special airspace off the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico to lessen inland volume and reduce delays during holiday travel.The special airspace was released to the FAA by the military for commercial planes to use during the busy holiday season.Throughout the year, FAA collaborates with airlines to understand where they will increase operations and identify efficient and safe traffic flow management strategies.FAA said that the Department of Transportation's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection has met with nearly all ten large U.S. airlines to ensure they are operating realistic flight schedules ahead of the holiday travel season.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX