Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

20 December 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 19 December 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £47.323million Including current year income and expenses £47.529million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 249.39p Including current year income and expenses 250.47p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 250.68p Including current year income and expenses 251.67p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000