easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -3

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 20-Dec-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR shareholding 20 December 2024 Vesting Exercise Exercise Number of Number of shares sold to Number of Name Type of Award cost date awards cover tax liabilities* shares date exercised retained Kenton Jarvis Restricted 19.12.2024 nil 19.12.2024 73,305 34,540 38,765 Share Plan Long-Term 19.12.2017 nil 19.12.2024 764 359 405 Incentive Plan Long-Term 19.12.2019 nil 19.12.2024 5,894 2,778 3,116 Sophie Incentive Plan Dekkers Restricted 29.12.2023 nil 19.12.2024 27,871 13,133 14,738 Stock Awards Restricted 19.12.2024 nil 19.12.2024 45,110 21,255 23,855 Share Plan Rebecca Mills Restricted 19.12.2024 nil 19.12.2024 17,716 8,348 9,368 Stock Awards Long-Term 29.12.2023 nil 19.12.2024 20,605 9,709 10,896 Incentive Plan David Morgan Restricted 19.12.2024 nil 19.12.2024 19,647 9,258 10,389 Stock Awards Garry Wilson Restricted 19.12.2024 nil 19.12.2024 50,327 23,714 26,613 Share Plan 1. The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs as set out below:

* The shares were sold at a price of GBP5.6788 on 19 December 2024.

For further details please contact easyJet plc:

Institutional investors and analysts: Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Kenton Jarvis a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Exercise of Restricted Share Plan Award at nil cost b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Restricted Share Plan Award Nil 73,305

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 73,305

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from exercise of nil cost options under

Restricted Share Plan Award to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Share Plan GBP5.6788 34,540 exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 34,540

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5.6788

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Sophie Dekkers a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan awards at nil cost b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil 764 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil 5,894 Long-Term Incentive Plan Award (Restricted Stock) Nil 27,871

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 34,529

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

Exercise of Restricted Share Plan Award at nil cost

b) Nature of the transaction

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Restricted Share Plan Award Nil 45,110

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 45,110

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from exercise of nil cost options under

the Long-Term Incentive Plan to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan GBP5.6788 359 Award exercise c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan GBP5.6788 2,778 Award exercise Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan GBP5.6788 13,133 Award (Restricted Stock) exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 16,270

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5.6788

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from exercise of nil cost options under

Restricted Share Plan Award to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Share Plan GBP5.6788 21,255 exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 21,255

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5.6788

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Rebecca Mills a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan awards at nil cost b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Long-Term Incentive Plan Award (Restricted Stock) Nil 17,716

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 17,716

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from exercise of nil cost options under

the Long-Term Incentive Plan to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan GBP5.6788 8,348 Award (Restricted Stock) exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 8,348

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5.6788

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated David Morgan a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan awards at nil cost b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil 20,605 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Long-Term Incentive Plan Award (Restricted Stock) Nil 19,647

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 40,252

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from exercise of nil cost options under

the Long-Term Incentive Plan to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan GBP5.6788 9,709 Award exercise c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan GBP5.6788 9,258 Award (Restricted Stock) exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 18,967

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5.6788

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Garry Wilson a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, easyJet holidays b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Exercise of Restricted Share Plan Award at nil cost b) Nature of the transaction Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Restricted Share Plan Award Nil 50,327

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 50,327

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from exercise of nil cost options under

Restricted Share Plan Award to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Share Plan GBP5.6788 23,714 exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 23,714

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5.6788

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

