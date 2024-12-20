Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2024
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Xetra
20.12.24
12:51 Uhr
6,840 Euro
-0,018
-0,26 %
easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -3-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
20-Dec-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Director/PDMR shareholding 
20 December 2024 
               Vesting  Exercise Exercise  Number of    Number of shares sold to   Number of 
Name     Type of Award       cost   date    awards     cover tax liabilities*    shares 
               date              exercised                  retained 
Kenton Jarvis Restricted   19.12.2024 nil   19.12.2024 73,305     34,540            38,765 
       Share Plan 
       Long-Term   19.12.2017 nil   19.12.2024 764       359             405 
       Incentive Plan 
       Long-Term   19.12.2019 nil   19.12.2024 5,894      2,778            3,116 
Sophie    Incentive Plan 
Dekkers 
       Restricted   29.12.2023 nil   19.12.2024 27,871     13,133            14,738 
       Stock Awards 
       Restricted   19.12.2024 nil   19.12.2024 45,110     21,255            23,855 
       Share Plan 
Rebecca Mills Restricted   19.12.2024 nil   19.12.2024 17,716     8,348            9,368 
       Stock Awards 
       Long-Term   29.12.2023 nil   19.12.2024 20,605     9,709            10,896 
       Incentive Plan 
David Morgan 
       Restricted   19.12.2024 nil   19.12.2024 19,647     9,258            10,389 
       Stock Awards 
Garry Wilson Restricted   19.12.2024 nil   19.12.2024 50,327     23,714            26,613 
       Share Plan 1. The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs as set out below:

* The shares were sold at a price of GBP5.6788 on 19 December 2024.

For further details please contact easyJet plc: 

Institutional investors and analysts: 
 
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations    +44 (0)7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200 
Olivia Peters Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                         Kenton Jarvis 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status           Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                         Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                         ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                         Exercise of Restricted Share Plan Award at nil cost 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                        Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       Restricted Share Plan Award Nil   73,305

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 73,305

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from exercise of nil cost options under

Restricted Share Plan Award to cover tax liabilities 

Price  Volume 
                                                    (s)   (s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)      Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Share Plan GBP5.6788 34,540 
                         exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 34,540

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5.6788

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                         Sophie Dekkers 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status           Chief Commercial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                         Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                         ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                         Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan awards at nil cost 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
                         Long-Term Incentive Plan Award          Nil   764 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       Long-Term Incentive Plan Award          Nil   5,894 
                         Long-Term Incentive Plan Award (Restricted Stock) Nil   27,871

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 34,529

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

Exercise of Restricted Share Plan Award at nil cost

b) Nature of the transaction 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)      Restricted Share Plan Award Nil   45,110

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 45,110

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from exercise of nil cost options under

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2024 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

the Long-Term Incentive Plan to cover tax liabilities 

Price  Volume 
                                                     (s)   (s) 
                         Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan GBP5.6788 359 
                         Award exercise 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)      Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan GBP5.6788 2,778 
                         Award exercise 
                         Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan GBP5.6788 13,133 
                         Award (Restricted Stock) exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 16,270

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5.6788

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from exercise of nil cost options under

Restricted Share Plan Award to cover tax liabilities 

Price  Volume 
                                                    (s)   (s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)      Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Share Plan GBP5.6788 21,255 
                         exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 21,255

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5.6788

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                         Rebecca Mills 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status           Group General Counsel 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                         Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                         ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                         Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan awards at nil cost 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       Long-Term Incentive Plan Award (Restricted Stock) Nil   17,716

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 17,716

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from exercise of nil cost options under

the Long-Term Incentive Plan to cover tax liabilities 

Price  Volume 
                                                     (s)   (s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)      Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan GBP5.6788 8,348 
                         Award (Restricted Stock) exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 8,348

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5.6788

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                         David Morgan 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status           Chief Operating Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                         Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                         ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                         Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan awards at nil cost 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                  Price(s) Volume(s) 
                         Long-Term Incentive Plan Award          Nil   20,605 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                         Long-Term Incentive Plan Award (Restricted Stock) Nil   19,647

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 40,252

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from exercise of nil cost options under

the Long-Term Incentive Plan to cover tax liabilities 

Price  Volume 
                                                     (s)   (s) 
                         Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan GBP5.6788 9,709 
                         Award exercise 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                         Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan GBP5.6788 9,258 
                         Award (Restricted Stock) exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 18,967

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5.6788

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2024 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding -3-

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                         Garry Wilson 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status           CEO, easyJet holidays 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment   Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                         Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                         ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                         Exercise of Restricted Share Plan Award at nil cost 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                        Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)       Restricted Share Plan Award Nil   50,327

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 50,327

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from exercise of nil cost options under

Restricted Share Plan Award to cover tax liabilities 

Price  Volume 
                                                    (s)   (s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)      Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Share Plan GBP5.6788 23,714 
                         exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 23,714

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5.6788

e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  366592 
EQS News ID:  2055931 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2055931&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2024 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
