NOTIFICATION OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMR") IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

The attached notification, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Brian May 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Employee Director b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction The purchase of common stock of par value $0.0001 per share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $185.14 686 USD United States Dollar d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable $127,006.04 e) Date of the transaction 2024-12-18; UTC time f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

