EVE Energy Celebrates Key Milestone with Arrival of Advanced Equipment at Malaysian Facility

--Its Facility in Malaysia, Will Connect the World to Shape the Future of Sustainable Development

KULIM KEDAH, Malaysia, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 14th, EVE Energy (SZSE: 300014), a globally leading lithium battery company, marked a significant milestone in its global growth strategy to drive sustainable development with the arrival of advanced production equipment at its new facility in Malaysia. Located in Kulim, the factory, the company's 53rd, is poised to become a cornerstone of its international manufacturing and delivery capacity. Specializing in the production of cylindrical lithium batteries for power tools, cleaning tools, electric two-wheelers and etc, the factory is designed to be a hub of technology and productivity, contributing to the energy transition and low-carbon development critical to the future of industry.

"The establishment of EVE Energy's plant in Malaysia will further strengthen cooperation and exchanges between China and Malaysia in the renewable energy sector," commented Liu Jianhua, EVE Energy co-founder and CEO. "The Malaysian factory boasts advanced technology and significant production capacity. Once operational, it will bolster EVE Energy's capabilities in international manufacturing, delivery, and cooperation, enabling us to better meet the delivery and service needs of our customers worldwide."

With over two decades of expertise in the research, development, and manufacturing of lithium batteries, EVE Energy has delivered more than 3 billion units worldwide. The company's remarkable growth is underpinned by its comprehensive offerings across multiple scenarios, systems, and sizes. The Malaysian factory features cutting-edge automation equipment coupled with an industry-leading level of automation, and is on track to produce 680 million cylindrical batteries annually. Additionally, the facility has implemented a digital intelligent control system covering the entire product life-cycle and industrial chain, ensuring both production efficiency and product quality. The innovation enables the plant to provide customers with premium battery products.

During the ceremony, EVE Energy inked strategic cooperation agreements with several companies, including Greenworks, Chervon, and JTI, aiming to deepen partnerships and collaboratively forge a new chapter. On behalf of the Malaysian government, YB. Prof Dr. Haim Hilman Bin Abdullah presented EVE Energy with a plaque of honor, honoring the company's local facility with the designation as a "Kedah Strategic Partner Industrial Park."

"The Malaysian factory accomplished a critical goal with the arrival of the equipment just 16 months after breaking ground in August 2023," introduced Vincent Wong, Senior Vice President of EVE Energy. "The facility is slated to begin production in the first quarter of next year, becoming EVE Energy's first plant outside of the home market to achieve mass production and delivery. The growing footprint into the ASEAN, European, and North American markets is anticipated to effectively meet customer demands."

Looking ahead, EVE Energy plans to leverage its advantageous resources to enhance its technology, manufacturing, and operational capabilities. The company is committed to steadily expanding its international operations, reinforcing its leadership in the comprehensive solutions of cylindrical battery markets, and creating additional value for its customers and society at large.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586013/image_5024998_29383551.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/eve-energy-celebrates-key-milestone-with-arrival-of-advanced-equipment-at-malaysian-facility-302337232.html