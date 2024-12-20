YABER TECHNOLOGIES CO., LIMITED: Yaber to Unveil First Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector at CES 2025

Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.12.2024 13:06 Uhr
Yaber to Unveil First Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment projectors, is set to unveil its first ultra short throw laser projector at CES 2025. The launch event is scheduled for 4:00 PM PST on Monday, January 6, 2025, at the Pompeian Ballroom in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

In line with the theme "Looks Better, Sounds Perfect," Yaber's new ultra short throw laser projector combines groundbreaking technology with sleek design to elevate the home theater experience like never before. Come see it firsthand at the event! Check-in will begin at 3:30 PM PST. To RSVP for the launch event, please contact media@yaber.com.

In addition to the launch event, attendees are invited to visit Yaber's booth at CES 2025, from January 7-10, at South Hall 1-30808, Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC), to explore the full range of innovative products.

About Yaber

Founded in 2018, Yaber redefined home entertainment by introducing the world's first entertainment projector, pioneering a new category in the industry. Today, its innovative projectors have delivered immersive experiences to users in over 120 countries, making Yaber a trusted name in global home entertainment.

The letter "Y" in Yaber embodies the youthful vigor and innovative spirit of Generation Y. It's not just a symbol, but a unique representation of youth identity and attitude towards life, infusing the brand with rich cultural connotations of youthfulness within simplicity.

Committed to excellence, Yaber has been pushing the boundaries of audiovisual innovation, crafting projectors that inspire richer, more vibrant lifestyles. Its achievements are recognised with prestigious accolades, including the Red Dot, IDEA, VGP, and CES Innovation Awards.

For the latest updates, visit https://www.yaber.com as Yaber continues to redefine excellence in entertainment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583930/Yaber_Product_Launch_Event_2025.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348478/Yaber_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yaber-to-unveil-first-ultra-short-throw-laser-projector-at-ces-2025-302337221.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
