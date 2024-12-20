BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 19 December 2024 were:

593.07p Capital only

593.29p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 10th December 2024, the Company now has 97,878,344 Ordinary Shares in issue excluding 20,050,594 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).