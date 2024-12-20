Vantage UK and NEOM McLaren Mark Three Years of Partnership with a Special Holiday Greetings Video

LONDON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage UK and NEOM McLaren Electric Racing celebrate three years of partnership with the release of a festive greetings video. The video reflects on the incredible journey with Vantage, whilst celebrating electric racing and climate change awareness.

Since the first race together in Saudi Arabia in 2022, Vantage and NEOM McLaren have worked side by side to spotlight the power of collaboration, sustainability, and forward-thinking solutions. Extreme E is an electric racing series that focuses on raising awareness of climate change while tackling environmental and social challenges.

Some key highlights of the Vantage-NEOM McLaren partnership include:

Reborn a Trader : Supporting Vantage's global campaign, the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team took on the "Can't See, Can't Hear, Can't Talk" challenge, drawing parallels between trading and motorsport by emphasizing the importance of resilience and the right mindset.





: Supporting Vantage's global campaign, the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team took on the "Can't See, Can't Hear, Can't Talk" challenge, drawing parallels between trading and motorsport by emphasizing the importance of resilience and the right mindset. International Women's Day: Together, Vantage and NEOM McLaren celebrated diversity and inclusion by spotlighting Cristina Gutiérrez, showcasing the strength of women in motorsport and beyond.

Ian James, Managing Director of NEOM McLaren Electric Racing, reflected on the collaboration in the video:

"Vantage and NEOM McLaren have been on an incredible journey over the past three years, from our very first Extreme E race in Saudi Arabia in 2022. Together, we have learned so much about the world of electric racing, mobility, and sustainability as we embarked on a journey to support the awareness of climate change."

David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK, also shared his thoughts on the successful collaboration:

"Our partnership with NEOM McLaren has been truly inspiring. Over the past three years, we have aligned on shared values of innovation, precision, and sustainability. Together, we've created initiatives that not only highlight performance but also drive meaningful awareness about global issues. We're incredibly proud of what we've achieved together."

As Vantage and NEOM McLaren celebrate this incredible partnership, the video reflects a journey of progress, growth, and mutual support. With this shared commitment to innovation and positive impact, Vantage looks forward to creating even greater opportunities for its global community.

To watch the festive video and celebrate the spirit of the season, visit Vantage UK.

About Vantage UK

Vantage UK is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Spread Bets on Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities.

