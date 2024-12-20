CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Fed's hawkishness, a looming partial shutdown of the U.S. government as well as fears of a wider tariff war dampened market sentiment across asset classes and regions. Anxiety ahead of the release of the PCE-based inflation data from the U.S. on Friday also dampened sentiment.Wall Street Futures are trading in the red. European benchmarks are also trading deep in negative territory. Asian benchmarks also closed with heavy losses.The Dollar Index edged down after touching a more than two-year high of 108.54 earlier in the trade. Bond yields are moving mixed.A strong dollar and demand concerns weighed on crude oil prices. Gold rebounded after more than 6 days of successive losses. Cryptocurrencies plunged.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 42,178.50, down 0.39% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,823.30, down 0.75% Germany's DAX at 19,705.83, down 1.47% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,028.80, down 0.94% France's CAC 40 at 7,218.08, down 1.05% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,817.35, down 1.26% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,723.50, down 0.22% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,067.00, down 1.24% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,368.07, down 0.06% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,720.70, down 0.16%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0382, up 0.20% GBP/USD at 1.2499, down 0.00% USD/JPY at 156.82, down 0.39% AUD/USD at 0.6226, down 0.17% USD/CAD at 1.4390, down 0.05% Dollar Index at 108.22, down 0.17%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.543%, down 0.59% Germany at 2.2930%, down 0.56% France at 3.116%, up 0.00% U.K. at 4.6105%, up 0.67% Japan at 1.047%, down 0.29%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $72.14, down 1.02%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $68.67, down 2.71%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,618.19, up 0.39%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $94,084.44, down 8.01% Ethereum at $3,186.01, down 13.92% XRP (XRP) at $2.07, down 14.02% BNB at $635.41, down 9.35% Solana at $181.44, down 13.39%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX