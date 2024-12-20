Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2024

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Stuttgart
20.12.24
08:06 Uhr
3,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.12.2024 13:37 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 
20-Dec-2024 / 12:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 
DATE: December 19, 2024 
 
Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from credit cards, general purpose loans, 
cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the 
interest amount; 
 
   -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 1.301.868.490,80 as of October -22-23-24-27, 
  2024, to Gelecek Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 319.200.000,00, 
 
   -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 594.515.578,85 as of October -25-29, 2024, 
  to Ortak Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 151.800.000,00, 
 
   -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 274.915.945,49 as of October 28, 2024, to 
  Birikim Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 71.700.000,00, 
 
   -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 325.305.333,07- as of October 26, 2024, to 
  Dünya Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 81.600.000,00, 
 
   -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 298.075.626,32- as of October 30, 2024, to 
  Sümer Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 77.200.000,00, 
 
in nine separate portfolios for a total consideration of TL 701.500.000,00. 
 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 366597 
EQS News ID:  2056013 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2056013&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2024 07:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
