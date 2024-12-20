DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Acquisition of Galataport Shares

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Acquisition of Galataport Shares 20-Dec-2024 / 12:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Regarding the Acquisition of Galataport Shares DATE: December 20, 2024 Reference: Material Event Disclosure dated 17.12.2024 With reference to our Material Event Disclosure dated 17.12.2024, the share transfer transactions related to Galataport Istanbul Liman Isletmeciligi ve Yatirimlari A.S. ("Galataport") has been completed. In this context, our Bank has acquired shares corresponding to 12.28% of Galataport's share capital. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 366598 EQS News ID: 2056015 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

