WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Stuttgart
20.12.24
08:06 Uhr
3,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.12.2024 13:40 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Acquisition of Galataport Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Acquisition of Galataport Shares 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Acquisition of Galataport Shares 
20-Dec-2024 / 12:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Regarding the Acquisition of Galataport Shares 
DATE: December 20, 2024 
Reference: Material Event Disclosure dated 17.12.2024 
 
With reference to our Material Event Disclosure dated 17.12.2024, the share transfer transactions related to Galataport 
Istanbul Liman Isletmeciligi ve Yatirimlari A.S. ("Galataport") has been completed. In this context, our Bank has 
acquired shares corresponding to 12.28% of Galataport's share capital. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 366598 
EQS News ID:  2056015 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2056015&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2024 07:09 ET (12:09 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
