BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Investment Trust plc

(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 30 November 2024, has previously been notified to a RIS.Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 21 January 2025.Graham Venablesfor and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedCompany SecretaryTel: 0203 649 3432Date: 20 December 2024