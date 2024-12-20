ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices increased for the second straight month in November, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.Producer prices posted a monthly increase of 1.2 percent after a 0.7 percent rebound in October.The upward trend was mainly driven by a 4.8 percent rise in energy costs. Prices for consumer goods and intermediate goods grew only 0.1 percent each, while those for capital goods dropped by 0.2 percent.Prices in the domestic market were up 1.8 percent, while those in the foreign market decreased by 0.1 percent.On a yearly basis, the decline in producer prices softened to 0.5 percent from 2.8 percent a month ago. Prices have been falling since April last year.Separate official data showed that the value of industrial sales fell 5.3 percent over the year, while the turnover rose by 0.5 percent on a monthly basis.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX