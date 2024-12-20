Anzeige
20.12.2024
Compass Mining Scales Texas Operations with 25 MW Bitcoin Mining Facility, Plans Further Expansion



Energizes Over 50 MW in 2024 Across Six States, with 35 MW Coming Online by January 2025

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining ("Compass" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and operational solutions, proudly announces the addition of a new 25 megawatts (MW) Bitcoin mining facility in Texas to its growing network of North American operations. The facility is already fully built out and will be operational with an initial 5 MW of capacity by year's end, scaling to 25 MW in early January 2025. Compass also plans to expand the facility's capacity to 60 MW by Q3 2025.

Compass Mining

The new Texas facility will house a mix of relocated machines from Compass's existing sites, as well as newly deployed units, ensuring continuity for current customers while offering new clients a seamless and turnkey Bitcoin mining experience. By January 2025, new customers purchasing machines through Compass's platform will have the option to deploy them at the "Texas 6" site.

"Our new Texas facility represents another milestone in our mission to make bitcoin mining more accessible for everyone," said Paul Gosker, CEO of Compass Mining. "We bring a wealth of experience from successfully operating at multiple locations across Texas, navigating the unique grid dynamics and leveraging local resources. For this site, we will provide our support and expertise, including assisting our site partner in hiring expert technicians who meet Compass's high standards. This ensures high uptime and reliability, delivering the quality our customers expect."

Compass's strategy combines vertical integration through proprietary facilities, such as the newIowa 4 site, with partnerships at third-party facilities renowned for high uptime and reliability. This dual approach allows the company to maintain operational flexibility while delivering reliable hosting solutions. The company has energized a total of approximately 50 MW of power capacity across mining facilities in Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Nebraska, and Texas in 2024, with plans to add another 35 MW by January 2025.

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a customer-first company that provides a platform for individuals and businesses to purchase Bitcoin mining hardware, host machines, build and manage mining facilities, and access a range of ancillary services. With a commitment to exceptional customer support and transparency, Compass Mining sets the benchmark for bitcoin mining hosting. Its mission is to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone. To learn more about Compass Mining or to start mining today, visit compassmining.io.

Media Contact

BlocksBridge Consulting
compass@blocksbridge.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957082/Compass_Mining_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compass-mining-scales-texas-operations-with-25-mw-bitcoin-mining-facility-plans-further-expansion-302336870.html

