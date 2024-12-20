Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2024

WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Tradegate
20.12.24
16:09 Uhr
107,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,93 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,00110,0016:30
109,00110,0016:30
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2024 15:38 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: Unpacking Scope 2 and Scope 3 Emissions

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / In this episode of ESG Talk, we're replaying the last two segments from the Climate Week series. Frank Koch, CEO of Swiss Steel Group, and Alberto Carrillo Pineda, CTO of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), discuss long-term decarbonization strategies and the importance of emissions transparency. Nancy Mahon, chief sustainability officer of the Estée Lauder Companies, adds to the conversation with her expertise on Scope 3 measurement and the unique challenges of driving sustainability across a diverse brand portfolio.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
