Workiva: Unpacking Scope 2 and Scope 3 Emissions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / In this episode of ESG Talk, we're replaying the last two segments from the Climate Week series. Frank Koch, CEO of Swiss Steel Group, and Alberto Carrillo Pineda, CTO of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), discuss long-term decarbonization strategies and the importance of emissions transparency. Nancy Mahon, chief sustainability officer of the Estée Lauder Companies, adds to the conversation with her expertise on Scope 3 measurement and the unique challenges of driving sustainability across a diverse brand portfolio.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.



ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View the original press release on accesswire.com