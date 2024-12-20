







DUBAI, Dec 20, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The second edition of the Global AI Show, organized by Web3 and AI consulting giant VAP Group and powered by a leading media network Times of AI, wrapped up on a high note at the Grand Hyatt Exhibition Centre, Dubai on December 12 and 13, 2024.Held under the official support of the United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office and with the Cyber Security Council as its strategic partner, the event was a resounding success, bringing together over 3,000 in-person attendees and about 110,000 online participants from across the globe.With the theme, "AI 2057: Accelerating Intelligent Futures," the show witnessed thought-provoking discussions and groundbreaking announcements from C-suite executives, government leaders, and industry pioneers. These luminaries shared their insights on how AI is shaping industries and revolutionizing economies worldwide.A keynote session by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman & CEO, Dubai Multi Commodities Centre highlighted how AI and virtual economies are shaping commerce in the Metaverse, while Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, Spiritual leader, BAPS led the headliner on sacred intelligence and aligning AI with universal values for the greater good.The headliner panel discussion on "Your new Chief AI Officer" was a special feature at the Global AI Show, consisting of prominent industry experts such as H. E. Mubaraka Ibrahim, CEO-AI, Emirates Health Services; Lt. Col. Dr. Essa Al Mutawa, Chief AI Officer, Dubai Civil Defence H.Q.; Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO - AI, Dubai Economy and Tourism; Abdullah Al Jaziri, Chief AI Officer, DEWA; and Awadh Almur, Chief AI Officer, Federal Authority of Nuclear Regulation, along with the moderator Loubo Siois, Executive Producer & Host, The Dubai Talk Show.Other government officials and C-level executives that were present at the event and provided in-depth insights included H.E Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security, United Arab Emirates Government, UAE; Honorable Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation, Government of Alberta, Canada; Ilaria Buonpane, Director of Customer Experience, Talabat; Dr. Hakim Hacid, Executive Director & Chief Researcher, TII - Technology Innovation Institute; Kevin Ferguson, Senior Systems Technical Advisor, Center of Excellence & Development (CoE), UAE Armed Forces; Dr. Noah Rafford, Futurist-in-Chief, Dubai Future Foundation; and many more."The Global AI Show 2024 brought together an unparalleled gathering of minds to address the opportunities and challenges of an AI-powered future. It was a privilege to witness ideas that will shape the next decades unfold on our stage," said Vishal Parmar, Founder and CEO of VAP Group, reflecting on the event's impact.Over 20 side events were a part of Dubai AI Week, such as EmpowHER: Women in AI and AI Capital Connect, that brought together distinguished experts and leading professionals from the AI industry, fostering meaningful discussions and knowledge exchange.PulseAI, by the Global AI Show, focused on the transformative power of AI in healthcare, where C-suite stakeholders in healthcare, including Saqr Alhemeiri, Chief Innovation Officer, Ministry of Health and Prevention - UAE, and Veneeth Purushothaman, Group Chief Information Officer , Aster DM Healthcare, discussed powerful use cases from around the globe on the safe, effective and democratic adoption of AI.While SurgeXL enabled startups to connect with the top 1% of VCs, angel investors, and sovereign wealth funds through exhilarating pitch competitions and AI-driven matchmaking, an official awards ceremony took place on December 13 to honor the visionaries and trailblazers in AI.The Global AI Show, sponsored by Airia, Salesforce, Wand, Saal, Seez, Multiverse Computing, Exotel, among others, concluded with an afterparty at the Soho Garden Meydan in Dubai.For those who couldn't attend, highlights are available at www.globalaishow.com. Stay tuned for announcements on the next edition!About VAP GroupVAP Group, established in 2013, is a Blockchain and AI consulting giant as well as a leading force in Web3 and AI solutions, offering services in PR, advertising, recruitment, content development events and media management. Flagship events organized by VAP Group include the world-renowned Global Blockchain Show, Global Games Show and Global AI Show. VAP Group drives innovation through strategic PR and influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, and global events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI and Gaming.For media enquiries, exclusive interviews, or press passes, please reach out to: media@globalaishow.com.Source: VAP GroupCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.