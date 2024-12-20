Juma Al Majid Co. LLC: As part of Abu Dhabi's Green Bus Programme: Hyundai UAE delivers Hydrogen Buses to "Abu Dhabi Mobility"

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juma Al Majid Co. LLC, the exclusive distributor for Hyundai in the UAE, announced the two Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses are delivered and operated in the public transport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Capital of the UAE.

This celebration comes after the milestone of delivering the first buses in November 2024. Hyundai Elec City FC and Universe FC are participating in the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) Green Bus programme, which is taking place from present until the end of 2025. The programme consists of electric and hydrogen buses, in the city and regional bus categories. The Hyundai hydrogen buses are operating on their respective routes, Elec City FC on City Route 65, and Universe FC on Regional Route 160.

Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Hyundai UAE remarked: "We are proud to embark on this transformative journey with ITC towards sustainable and innovative transportation solutions. The delivery of these advanced hydrogen-powered buses to ITC marks a new chapter in our commitment to promoting clean energy and pioneering technologies in the region. This collaboration, supported by the visionary leadership of Juma Al Majid, reaffirms our shared dedication to creating a greener, more sustainable future while addressing the needs of Abu Dhabi's residents and commuters. Hyundai's excitement and optimism about the potential of this partnership with ITC underline our joint ambition to lead the transition towards emissions-free mobility in the UAE."

The Green Bus Programme in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is a comprehensive plan to assess and manage public transport buses in the emirate. Its objective is to evaluate and select the most suitable technologies and solutions in hydrogen and electric power and to provide these options to residents, visitors, and commuters in Abu Dhabi. This will be achieved through collaboration with international government bodies and bus manufacturers. The programme is tailored to be more appropriate for the local environment. It also includes the enhancement and development of Emirati skills and expertise through specialised training programmes in hydrogen and electric buses, as well as practical training opportunities abroad.

Hyundai UAE continues to lead the way in sustainable transportation solutions. From the initial launch of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to these recent achievements in the UAE, Hyundai remains committed to driving innovation and building a hydrogen economy across the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586128/Juma_Al_Majid_Co_Hyundai_Buses.jpg

