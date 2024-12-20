Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.12.2024 16:02 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sprocket Security Introduces AI Assistant to Transform Ahead of the Breach Podcast Insights Into Actionable Guidance

Finanznachrichten News

MADISON, WISCONSIN / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2024 / Sprocket Security, the expert-driven offensive security platform with an industry-leading continuous pentesting solution, today announced the launch of the Ahead of the Breach (AOB) Bot, an AI assistant that makes insights from the Ahead of the Breach podcast instantly searchable and accessible. With over 100,000 words of conversations with CISOs, penetration testers, and security researchers now available through the bot, security practitioners can quickly find relevant guidance without having to listen to hours of podcast episodes.

The bot draws from in-depth discussions between Ahead of the Breach host and Sprocket CEO Casey Cammilleri and industry leaders about offensive security strategies, vulnerability management, and real-world security challenges.

Powered by the Delphi.ai digital cloning technology, AOB Bot can provide specific, contextual answers to security questions by analyzing dozens of expert conversations from the podcast archive. Users receive detailed responses with direct citations to relevant podcast episodes and timestamps, making it easy to dive deeper into topics of interest.

Security professionals can quickly access expert guidance on topics including:

  • Building effective vulnerability management programs and prioritization frameworks

  • Implementing continuous penetration testing strategies

  • Designing purple team exercises and detection scenarios

  • Balancing innovation with security controls

  • Developing board-level security communications

  • Responding to emerging threats like AI-enabled attacks

"While our podcast features invaluable insights from security leaders, we know practitioners don't always have time to listen to every episode," said Casey Cammilleri, CEO of Sprocket Security. "AOB Bot makes these conversations instantly searchable, helping teams quickly find specific guidance when they need it most."

Experience Ahead of the Breach Bot at http://sprocketsecurity.com/aob-bot.

About Sprocket Security

Sprocket Security is an expert-driven offensive cybersecurity platform specializing in continuous penetration testing. From attack surface management to red and purple teaming exercises, Sprocket's platform is setting a new standard in offensive cybersecurity for enterprises across industries. To schedule a demo of Sprocket, please visit www.sprocketsecurity.com/watch-demo.

###

Contact Information

Holly Hitchcock
holly@gofrontlines.com
702.758.4079

.

SOURCE: Sprocket



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.