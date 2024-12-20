Sprocket Security Introduces AI Assistant to Transform Ahead of the Breach Podcast Insights Into Actionable Guidance

Sprocket Security , the expert-driven offensive security platform with an industry-leading continuous pentesting solution, today announced the launch of the Ahead of the Breach (AOB) Bot , an AI assistant that makes insights from the Ahead of the Breach podcast instantly searchable and accessible. With over 100,000 words of conversations with CISOs, penetration testers, and security researchers now available through the bot, security practitioners can quickly find relevant guidance without having to listen to hours of podcast episodes.

The bot draws from in-depth discussions between Ahead of the Breach host and Sprocket CEO Casey Cammilleri and industry leaders about offensive security strategies, vulnerability management, and real-world security challenges.

Powered by the Delphi.ai digital cloning technology, AOB Bot can provide specific, contextual answers to security questions by analyzing dozens of expert conversations from the podcast archive. Users receive detailed responses with direct citations to relevant podcast episodes and timestamps, making it easy to dive deeper into topics of interest.

Security professionals can quickly access expert guidance on topics including:

Building effective vulnerability management programs and prioritization frameworks

Implementing continuous penetration testing strategies

Designing purple team exercises and detection scenarios

Balancing innovation with security controls

Developing board-level security communications

Responding to emerging threats like AI-enabled attacks

"While our podcast features invaluable insights from security leaders, we know practitioners don't always have time to listen to every episode," said Casey Cammilleri, CEO of Sprocket Security. "AOB Bot makes these conversations instantly searchable, helping teams quickly find specific guidance when they need it most."

Experience Ahead of the Breach Bot at http://sprocketsecurity.com/aob-bot .

About Sprocket Security

Sprocket Security is an expert-driven offensive cybersecurity platform specializing in continuous penetration testing. From attack surface management to red and purple teaming exercises, Sprocket's platform is setting a new standard in offensive cybersecurity for enterprises across industries. To schedule a demo of Sprocket, please visit www.sprocketsecurity.com/watch-demo .

