Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 19 December 2024 was 173.21p (cum income).

20 December 2024