PR Newswire
20.12.2024 16:42 Uhr
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20


BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2024

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report for year ended 30 September 2024

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2024 may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.com/uk/brfi


20 December 2024



