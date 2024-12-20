

Original-Research: European Lithium Limited - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH



20.12.2024 / 16:41 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to European Lithium Limited



Company Name: European Lithium Limited ISIN: AU000000EUR7



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 20.12.2024

Target price: EUR0.14

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Simon Scholes



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on European Lithium Limited (ISIN: AU000000EUR7). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 0.17 to EUR 0.14.

Abstract:

Early this year European Lithium (EUR) formed the NASDAQ-listed Critical Metals Corp (CRML) - EUR's stake 73% - into which it inserted its Austrian Wolfsberg Lithium Project (WLP). CRML was formed to access financing from the U.S. capital market for both the WLP and other lithium and critical minerals projects. EUR/CRML have made great strides in advancing both the WLP and financing other projects in 2024. In June EUR/CRML received USD15m from BMW in connection with the agreed lithium hydroxide offtake from the WLP, and in July entered into a shareholder agreement with Obeikan to build and operate a lithium hydroxide plant in Saudi Arabia. Recent notice from the Carinthian state government in Austria that an Environmental Impact Assessment is not required, paves the way for fast track approval of the WLP. Meanwhile CRML has used its own shares to acquire 42% in the Tanbreez Project in Greenland (EUR has 7.5%) and has started drilling with a view to raising its stake above 90%. Tanbreez is fully permitted and hosts the world's largest rare earth resource (JORC 2012-compliant) which includes 60% of the world's non-Chinese heavy rare earths as well as large resources of niobium, tantalum and zirconium. Lastly, EUR used CRML shares to acquire a lithium project in Ireland adjacent to a similar project currently being explored by Ganfeng, the largest Chinese lithium producer. The current spodumene price (87% below its 2022 high) has prompted Australian producers, who account for ca. 50% of worldwide lithium output, to cut originally planned 2025 production by 15%. Current pricing is too low to incentivize new supply in Australia and is impacting longer term supply. Against this backdrop, the consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence recently brought forward its forecast timing for the emergence of a lithium supply deficit from 2029 to late 2027. This coincides with the expected start of production at the WLP. We expect CRML/EUR to use CRML shares to finance the WLP. The decline in the CRML share price prompts us to model greater dilution of EUR's CRML stake than in our most recent March update. We have lowered our price target from EUR0.17 to EUR0.14 but maintain our Buy recommendation.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu European Lithium Limited (ISIN: AU000000EUR7) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 0,17 auf EUR 0,14.

Zusammenfassung:

Anfang dieses Jahres gründete European Lithium (EUR) die an der NASDAQ notierte Critical Metals Corp (CRML), an der EUR mit 73 % beteiligt ist und in die es sein österreichisches Wolfsberg Lithium Projekt (WLP) eingebracht hat. CRML wurde gegründet, um Zugang zu Finanzierungen auf dem US-Kapitalmarkt für das WLP und andere Lithium- und kritische Mineralienprojekte zu erhalten. EUR/CRML haben im Jahr 2024 große Fortschritte beim Vorantreiben des WLP und der Finanzierung anderer Projekte gemacht. Im Juni erhielt EUR/CRML USD15 Mio. von BMW im Zusammenhang mit der vereinbarten Abnahme von Lithiumhydroxid aus dem WLP und schloss im Juli eine Aktionärsvereinbarung mit Obeikan zum Bau und Betrieb einer Lithiumhydroxidanlage in Saudi-Arabien ab. Der jüngste Bescheid der Kärntner Landesregierung in Österreich, dass keine Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung erforderlich ist, ebnet den Weg für eine schnelle Genehmigung des WLPs. In der Zwischenzeit hat CRML seine eigenen Aktien verwendet, um 42 % des Tanbreez-Projekts in Grönland zu erwerben (EUR hält 7,5 %) und hat mit Bohrungen begonnen, um seinen Anteil auf über 90 % zu erhöhen. Tanbreez ist vollständig genehmigt und beherbergt die weltweit größte Ressource an Seltenen Erden (JORC 2012-konform), die 60 % der weltweiten schweren Seltenen Erden außerhalb Chinas sowie große Ressourcen an Niob, Tantal und Zirkonium umfasst. Schließlich nutzte EUR CRML-Aktien, um ein Lithiumprojekt in Irland zu erwerben, das an ein ähnliches Projekt angrenzt, das derzeit von Ganfeng, dem größten chinesischen Lithiumproduzenten, erkundet wird. Der aktuelle Spodumenpreis (87 % unter dem Höchststand von 2022) hat die australischen Produzenten, die ca. 50 % der weltweiten Lithiumproduktion ausmachen, dazu veranlasst, die ursprünglich für 2025 geplante Produktion um 15 % zu kürzen. Der aktuelle Preis ist zu niedrig, um Anreize für ein erweitertes Angebot in Australien zu schaffen, und wirkt sich auf das längerfristige Angebot aus. Vor diesem Hintergrund hat das Beratungsunternehmen Benchmark Mineral Intelligence kürzlich seine Prognose für das Entstehen eines Lithium-Versorgungsdefizits von 2029 auf Ende 2027 vorverlegt. Dies fällt mit dem erwarteten Beginn der Produktion im WLP zusammen. Wir gehen davon aus, dass CRML/EUR die Aktien von CRML zur Finanzierung des WLP verwenden wird. Der Rückgang des CRML-Aktienkurses veranlasst uns, eine größere Verwässerung der CRML-Beteiligung von EUR zu modellieren als in unserer letzten Studie vom März. Wir haben unser Kursziel von EUR0,17 auf EUR0,14 gesenkt, behalten aber unsere Kaufempfehlung bei.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31583.pdf

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web: www.firstberlin.com

E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2056143 20.12.2024 CET/CEST



°

