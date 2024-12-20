Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.12.2024 17:06 Uhr
Sadhguru Headlines Kayan Wellness Festival in Abu Dhabi, the Region's Largest Wellness Gathering

Finanznachrichten News

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 30th to February 2nd 2025, Fahid Island in Abu Dhabi will host Kayan Wellness Festival, the region's largest wellness event headlined by renowned visionary leader, Sadghuru. The festival offers a transformative journey of yoga, meditation and mindfulness with world-class experts - the perfect opportunity to awaken your mind, body and soul in an inspiring and serene setting. Presented in partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi, the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, the event invites guests from around the world to experience an immersive journey that blends ancient wisdom with modern innovation.

Kayan Wellness Festival

At the heart of the festival is a line-up of world-renowned wellness pioneers featuring a special session from Sadhguru, a world-renowned visionary leader who will guide participants through an experience that promises to leave a lasting impression. Attendees will hear from Gary Brecka, a leading biohacker and human biologist, as he shares his groundbreaking insights into longevity. Dr.Zach Bush, a holistic pioneer who will empower attendees to reimagine wellness through a deeper, more sustainable lens while Marisa Peer, acclaimed therapist, will offer strategies to unlock personal potential.

Attendees can participate in enriching mindfulness workshops, fitness classes, and beachside yoga, all accompanied by the soothing soulful live music. The festival creates a space for wellbeing and growth, with different zones throughout the island. The Biohacking Pavilion provides a glimpse into the future of wellness, with cutting-edge exhibits, and opportunities to connect with global thought leaders. Families are welcomed with the Kids' Hideout offering creative and mindful activities for young minds, while the Feel Good Market delivers curated offerings of wholesome flavours and unique finds.

For international guests, the International Visitor Package elevates the experience with added exclusivity, allowing early access to the festival along with special hotel packages. Beyond the festival, guests can explore Abu Dhabi's serene nature, and leisurly cultural explorations. From breathtaking desert landscapes, beaches, and mangrove forests, Abu Dhabi is a haven to connect with nature. You can also delve into a rich tapestry of culture and tradition. Whether you want to soak up ancient sights at Qasr Al Hosn or immerse yourself in culture at Louvre Abu Dhabi, you can explore a varitey of cultural experiences in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets: Available at CleverTrip or Platinumlist

To stay updated, follow @kayanfestival

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586149/KWF_International_PRL.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sadhguru-headlines-kayan-wellness-festival-in-abu-dhabi-the-regions-largest-wellness-gathering-302337434.html

