Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
20.12.24
13:59 Uhr
7,900 Euro
-0,050
-0,63 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9008,05017:45
7,9507,90017:46
PR Newswire
20.12.2024 17:30 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

20 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 232,025 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 651.961p. The highest price paid per share was 656.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 647.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0296% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 524,377,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 783,508,369 Rightmove holds 11,168,495 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

25

656.200

15:58:23

502

656.200

15:57:40

189

656.200

15:56:40

1043

656.200

15:56:40

565

656.200

15:56:40

538

656.200

15:56:40

625

656.000

15:53:31

660

656.000

15:53:31

415

656.000

15:51:42

241

656.000

15:51:42

468

656.000

15:51:42

1288

656.000

15:51:10

43

656.000

15:51:10

365

656.200

15:47:29

875

656.200

15:47:29

1141

656.400

15:47:29

527

656.000

15:45:05

1267

656.200

15:45:00

1298

655.800

15:41:11

1150

656.000

15:41:00

23

656.000

15:41:00

1165

656.000

15:41:00

1362

656.000

15:37:00

19

655.200

15:34:37

1100

655.200

15:34:37

29

654.400

15:30:43

100

654.400

15:30:43

100

654.400

15:30:43

100

654.400

15:30:42

100

654.400

15:30:42

100

654.400

15:30:42

100

654.400

15:30:42

100

654.400

15:30:41

100

654.400

15:30:41

100

654.400

15:30:41

100

654.400

15:30:41

100

654.400

15:30:40

69

654.400

15:30:40

100

654.000

15:29:21

100

654.000

15:29:21

100

654.000

15:29:21

100

654.000

15:29:21

100

654.000

15:29:21

100

654.000

15:29:21

100

654.000

15:29:20

100

654.000

15:29:20

100

654.000

15:29:20

100

654.000

15:29:20

29

654.000

15:29:20

9

654.200

15:28:22

100

654.200

15:28:22

100

654.200

15:28:22

100

654.200

15:28:21

100

654.200

15:28:21

100

654.200

15:28:21

100

654.200

15:28:21

100

654.200

15:28:18

100

654.200

15:28:18

100

654.200

15:28:18

100

654.200

15:28:18

127

654.200

15:28:18

958

654.400

15:27:17

299

654.400

15:27:17

33

652.800

15:23:32

1200

652.800

15:23:30

255

653.000

15:21:24

300

653.000

15:21:24

300

653.000

15:21:23

110

653.000

15:21:23

1

653.000

15:21:23

195

653.000

15:21:23

50

653.800

15:20:25

300

653.800

15:20:12

300

653.800

15:20:12

300

653.800

15:20:11

300

653.800

15:20:11

1289

654.000

15:18:11

300

653.800

15:16:19

300

653.800

15:16:19

100

653.800

15:16:19

164

653.800

15:16:19

2

653.800

15:16:19

300

653.800

15:16:04

482

653.800

15:16:00

300

653.800

15:16:00

97

653.800

15:14:58

182

653.600

15:12:19

300

653.600

15:12:18

300

653.600

15:12:17

300

653.600

15:12:16

240

653.600

15:12:14

161

653.600

15:11:54

300

653.600

15:11:54

300

653.600

15:11:54

300

653.600

15:11:54

239

653.600

15:11:52

1148

653.800

15:11:25

200

653.800

15:11:25

579

653.600

15:07:27

565

653.800

15:07:27

332

653.800

15:07:27

358

653.800

15:07:27

599

654.000

15:06:40

532

654.000

15:06:40

30

652.600

15:02:58

200

652.600

15:02:57

200

652.600

15:02:57

200

652.600

15:02:57

200

652.600

15:02:56

200

652.600

15:02:55

200

652.600

15:02:54

110

652.600

15:02:53

604

652.800

15:02:46

600

652.800

15:02:46

24

652.800

15:02:46

776

652.800

15:02:46

392

652.800

15:02:45

186

652.800

14:57:56

1167

652.800

14:57:29

1216

653.600

14:55:36

843

653.800

14:54:58

456

653.800

14:54:58

1335

654.000

14:54:03

658

654.000

14:54:03

312

654.000

14:54:03

433

654.000

14:53:11

7

652.600

14:51:00

1211

652.600

14:51:00

713

652.400

14:48:30

473

652.400

14:48:30

407

652.400

14:48:30

206

652.400

14:47:25

400

652.400

14:47:20

166

652.400

14:46:49

1229

652.400

14:46:30

73

652.400

14:46:30

399

652.400

14:46:30

832

652.400

14:46:30

1118

652.000

14:42:41

496

652.200

14:42:20

363

652.200

14:42:20

976

652.200

14:42:20

869

652.000

14:41:20

205

652.000

14:41:20

227

652.000

14:40:56

1353

650.800

14:37:23

940

650.800

14:37:23

200

650.800

14:37:23

1408

651.000

14:37:03

353

651.200

14:36:03

327

651.200

14:36:03

30

651.200

14:36:03

51

651.200

14:36:03

638

651.200

14:36:03

200

650.800

14:35:33

1250

650.200

14:32:09

796

648.800

14:27:13

468

648.800

14:27:10

57

649.000

14:25:34

1304

649.000

14:25:34

365

649.200

14:23:05

662

649.200

14:23:00

805

649.200

14:23:00

145

649.200

14:22:48

486

649.200

14:19:22

1

649.000

14:17:10

240

649.000

14:17:10

318

649.200

14:16:36

47

649.200

14:16:00

906

649.200

14:15:01

30

649.200

14:12:40

588

649.200

14:12:40

188

649.600

14:12:40

951

649.600

14:12:40

204

649.600

14:10:00

477

650.000

14:05:34

132

650.000

14:05:34

700

650.000

14:05:34

1340

650.200

14:03:54

908

649.400

13:59:34

373

649.400

13:59:34

1268

649.400

13:56:58

113

649.200

13:56:10

1271

649.600

13:56:10

1148

649.600

13:51:12

449

650.200

13:49:50

749

650.200

13:49:50

151

650.200

13:49:50

1825

650.000

13:49:50

1183

649.200

13:42:15

1104

649.200

13:37:52

1245

649.800

13:35:32

1369

650.000

13:35:09

1265

649.800

13:33:46

1973

649.800

13:32:52

174

649.800

13:32:52

548

648.000

13:27:50

489

647.800

13:22:20

246

647.800

13:22:20

358

647.800

13:22:20

1277

648.800

13:15:16

154

649.000

13:13:20

1

649.000

13:13:20

1007

649.000

13:13:20

1240

649.800

13:06:47

1182

649.600

13:01:30

991

649.800

13:01:30

486

649.800

13:01:30

296

649.800

13:01:30

616

649.800

13:01:30

550

649.600

12:51:40

708

649.600

12:50:51

931

649.800

12:50:50

1179

649.800

12:50:50

169

649.800

12:50:50

199

649.800

12:50:50

1322

649.600

12:39:40

1133

649.600

12:32:43

1360

649.800

12:32:23

1242

649.400

12:28:56

293

648.400

12:14:10

324

648.400

12:14:10

678

648.400

12:14:10

1128

649.400

12:10:10

1171

649.400

12:09:09

267

649.200

12:02:50

321

649.200

12:02:50

650

649.200

12:02:50

1098

649.200

12:02:50

801

649.400

12:01:29

375

649.400

12:01:29

1199

649.000

11:52:44

29

649.000

11:52:24

1125

649.200

11:52:23

1429

649.400

11:47:12

564

649.600

11:47:00

633

649.600

11:47:00

133

649.600

11:47:00

1072

649.600

11:35:00

236

649.600

11:35:00

954

648.400

11:27:25

393

648.400

11:27:25

1210

649.400

11:22:54

550

649.600

11:20:00

570

649.600

11:18:30

1094

649.600

11:17:20

23

649.600

11:17:20

512

649.400

11:15:10

437

650.400

11:10:30

818

650.400

11:09:50

452

651.000

11:02:41

858

651.000

11:02:41

670

651.400

10:58:14

27

651.400

10:57:59

48

651.400

10:57:59

19

651.400

10:57:59

43

651.400

10:57:59

27

651.400

10:57:59

46

651.400

10:57:59

349

651.400

10:57:59

995

651.600

10:53:29

111

651.600

10:53:29

138

651.400

10:50:00

10

651.400

10:50:00

24

651.400

10:49:59

39

651.400

10:49:59

25

651.400

10:49:59

46

651.400

10:49:59

21

651.400

10:49:59

42

651.400

10:49:59

27

651.400

10:49:59

41

651.400

10:49:59

27

651.400

10:49:59

49

651.400

10:49:59

21

651.400

10:49:59

42

651.400

10:49:59

23

651.400

10:49:59

49

651.400

10:49:59

25

651.400

10:49:59

48

651.400

10:49:59

413

651.400

10:49:59

696

651.600

10:49:59

424

651.600

10:49:59

402

651.400

10:47:59

769

651.400

10:47:59

82

651.200

10:45:17

123

650.800

10:41:56

1135

650.800

10:41:56

1091

650.400

10:38:30

36

650.400

10:38:00

200

650.400

10:38:00

1234

651.000

10:35:42

542

651.000

10:31:20

675

651.000

10:31:20

182

650.400

10:27:50

1013

650.400

10:27:50

492

650.200

10:24:30

763

650.200

10:24:30

1346

650.000

10:19:50

294

652.200

10:17:00

312

652.200

10:17:00

550

652.200

10:17:00

69

652.200

10:17:00

548

652.200

10:17:00

617

652.200

10:16:41

373

652.800

10:16:21

1100

652.800

10:16:21

1224

654.000

10:15:47

1141

653.800

10:15:47

351

653.800

10:15:27

997

654.200

10:15:27

550

654.200

10:15:27

1408

654.200

10:15:27

4926

654.200

10:15:27

976

654.200

10:15:27

3970

654.200

10:15:27

353

654.200

10:15:26

1168

654.200

10:15:26

1411

654.200

10:15:26

2296

654.200

10:15:26

410

654.200

10:15:22

1898

654.200

10:15:22

10540

654.200

10:15:22

55

653.000

10:15:21

139

652.000

10:15:18

353

652.000

10:15:18

425

652.000

10:15:18

1248

651.400

10:07:04

59

651.400

10:07:04

1118

652.800

10:05:10

282

652.200

10:02:00

560

652.200

10:01:40

259

652.200

10:01:20

188

652.200

09:59:30

85

652.200

09:59:30

548

652.200

09:59:00

319

652.200

09:58:30

8

652.200

09:58:30

760

652.200

09:56:04

506

652.200

09:56:04

35

652.200

09:55:20

436

652.200

09:52:10

632

652.200

09:51:10

67

652.200

09:50:10

100

652.600

09:49:15

95

652.400

09:48:40

339

652.600

09:46:37

794

652.600

09:46:37

386

652.800

09:45:08

840

652.800

09:45:08

156

653.600

09:37:59

1100

653.600

09:37:59

613

653.600

09:35:55

648

653.600

09:35:55

1189

653.400

09:32:01

1230

652.400

09:27:38

17

651.800

09:22:32

870

651.800

09:22:32

418

651.800

09:22:32

553

652.000

09:22:28

749

652.000

09:22:28

4

652.000

09:22:19

2

651.400

09:18:43

75

651.400

09:18:43

339

651.400

09:18:43

245

651.600

09:18:01

616

651.600

09:18:01

70

651.600

09:18:01

289

651.600

09:17:10

887

651.000

09:12:00

353

651.000

09:12:00

1836

651.000

09:12:00

359

651.000

09:12:00

1285

650.400

09:00:24

1104

650.600

08:58:55

1227

650.400

08:57:20

1192

650.800

08:51:50

1041

650.800

08:51:31

286

650.800

08:51:31

454

650.800

08:41:38

850

650.800

08:41:38

567

651.800

08:38:35

690

651.800

08:38:35

1087

651.800

08:37:47

105

651.800

08:37:47

1336

651.200

08:32:58

1280

651.400

08:30:12

562

651.800

08:25:52

549

651.800

08:25:52

1263

652.200

08:23:39

189

652.200

08:23:39

932

652.200

08:23:39

694

652.200

08:18:57

613

652.200

08:18:57

972

651.800

08:15:31

504

651.800

08:15:30

973

652.600

08:15:08

372

652.600

08:15:08

1100

652.600

08:15:08

79

652.600

08:15:08

464

652.400

08:13:40

429

651.000

08:07:32

696

651.000

08:07:32

569

651.000

08:07:32

301

651.000

08:07:32

461

651.000

08:04:30

1306

651.400

08:03:25

225

652.000

08:00:32

1134

652.000

08:00:32


© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.