JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 November 2024 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30 November 2024 $ 4.12

JZCP's NAV as at 30 November 2024 is $4.12 per share (31 October 2024: $4.14 per share), the decrease in NAV of (2) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (2) cents per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by income of 1 cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 November 2024:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 170,486

Cash at bank and treasuries 106,859

Other receivables and prepayments 2,678

Total Assets 280,023

Liabilities

Other liabilities 919

Total liabilities 919

Net Asset Value 279,104

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.12