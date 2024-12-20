JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 November 2024 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
30 November 2024
$ 4.12
JZCP's NAV as at 30 November 2024 is $4.12 per share (31 October 2024: $4.14 per share), the decrease in NAV of (2) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (2) cents per share and expenses of (1) cent per share offset by income of 1 cent per share.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 November 2024:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 170,486
Cash at bank and treasuries 106,859
Other receivables and prepayments 2,678
Total Assets 280,023
Liabilities
Other liabilities 919
Total liabilities 919
Net Asset Value 279,104
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 67,673,293
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.12