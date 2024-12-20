Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
The Company announces that, on 20 December 2024 it repurchased 7,564 ordinary shares of 1p each at 292.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 17,054,686.
The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 17,054,686 ordinary shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 62,931,900.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
20 December 2024
© 2024 PR Newswire