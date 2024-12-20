Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

The Company announces that, on 20 December 2024 it repurchased 7,564 ordinary shares of 1p each at 292.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 17,054,686.

The total number of ordinary shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 17,054,686 ordinary shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 62,931,900.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

20 December 2024