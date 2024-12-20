Anzeige
Samstag, 21.12.2024

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
20.12.24
15:29 Uhr
1,610 Euro
+0,120
+8,05 %
Dow Jones News
20.12.2024 19:43 Uhr
304 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Dec-2024 / 18:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
20 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               20 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      131,093 
Highest price paid per share:         127.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          122.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.3600p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,106,461 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,106,461) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      125.3600p                    131,093

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1400              127.00          08:31:07         00317145665TRLO1     XLON 
624              127.00          08:31:07         00317145666TRLO1     XLON 
649              127.00          08:31:07         00317145667TRLO1     XLON 
810              127.00          08:31:47         00317146138TRLO1     XLON 
190              127.00          08:36:31         00317149634TRLO1     XLON 
382              127.00          08:36:31         00317149635TRLO1     XLON 
237              127.00          08:36:31         00317149636TRLO1     XLON 
1617              126.50          08:36:42         00317149772TRLO1     XLON 
144              127.00          08:48:33         00317159000TRLO1     XLON 
604              127.00          08:48:33         00317159001TRLO1     XLON 
652              127.00          08:51:24         00317161437TRLO1     XLON 
217              127.00          08:51:24         00317161438TRLO1     XLON 
855              127.00          09:04:27         00317171878TRLO1     XLON 
740              127.00          09:04:27         00317171879TRLO1     XLON 
1787              127.50          09:09:53         00317176181TRLO1     XLON 
531              127.50          09:09:53         00317176182TRLO1     XLON 
1734              126.50          09:12:51         00317178336TRLO1     XLON 
583              126.50          09:25:44         00317190533TRLO1     XLON 
186              126.50          09:25:44         00317190534TRLO1     XLON 
988              126.50          09:33:02         00317201112TRLO1     XLON 
642              126.50          09:33:02         00317201113TRLO1     XLON 
34               126.50          09:53:33         00317219994TRLO1     XLON 
781              126.50          09:53:33         00317219995TRLO1     XLON 
5979              126.50          09:59:13         00317223388TRLO1     XLON 
3496              126.00          10:18:24         00317224195TRLO1     XLON 
874              126.00          10:18:24         00317224196TRLO1     XLON 
874              126.00          10:18:24         00317224197TRLO1     XLON 
874              126.00          10:18:24         00317224198TRLO1     XLON 
874              126.00          10:18:24         00317224199TRLO1     XLON 
2408              126.00          10:18:24         00317224192TRLO1     XLON 
3927              126.00          10:18:24         00317224193TRLO1     XLON 
43665             126.00          10:18:24         00317224194TRLO1     XLON 
874              126.00          10:18:24         00317224200TRLO1     XLON 
829              124.50          10:20:45         00317224331TRLO1     XLON 
829              124.50          10:20:45         00317224332TRLO1     XLON 
829              124.50          10:20:45         00317224333TRLO1     XLON 
829              124.50          10:20:45         00317224334TRLO1     XLON 
467              123.50          10:22:47         00317224421TRLO1     XLON 
842              123.50          10:22:47         00317224422TRLO1     XLON 
553              124.00          11:04:38         00317225833TRLO1     XLON 
103              124.00          11:04:38         00317225834TRLO1     XLON 
1671              123.50          11:08:51         00317226000TRLO1     XLON 
776              123.00          11:28:48         00317227235TRLO1     XLON 
981              123.00          11:28:48         00317227236TRLO1     XLON 
419              123.00          11:28:48         00317227237TRLO1     XLON 
459              123.00          11:28:48         00317227238TRLO1     XLON 
195              122.50          11:32:37         00317227317TRLO1     XLON 
879              123.00          12:02:58         00317227985TRLO1     XLON 
684              123.00          12:02:58         00317227986TRLO1     XLON 
194              123.00          12:02:58         00317227987TRLO1     XLON 
1742              122.50          12:11:19         00317228279TRLO1     XLON 
871              122.50          12:11:19         00317228280TRLO1     XLON 
1307              122.50          12:26:41         00317228772TRLO1     XLON 
1119              122.50          12:26:41         00317228773TRLO1     XLON 
1617              123.00          13:00:29         00317229724TRLO1     XLON 
1696              122.50          13:14:32         00317230100TRLO1     XLON 
848              122.50          13:14:32         00317230101TRLO1     XLON 
799              122.00          13:14:40         00317230103TRLO1     XLON 
166              123.50          13:39:38         00317230910TRLO1     XLON 
1612              123.00          13:51:13         00317231392TRLO1     XLON 
1324              124.00          14:34:30         00317232885TRLO1     XLON 
684              124.50          14:55:41         00317233526TRLO1     XLON 
153              124.50          14:55:44         00317233527TRLO1     XLON 
2603              124.00          14:56:48         00317233544TRLO1     XLON 
867              124.00          14:56:48         00317233545TRLO1     XLON 
867              124.00          14:56:48         00317233546TRLO1     XLON 
2874              123.50          15:09:23         00317233962TRLO1     XLON 
3496              125.50          15:15:10         00317234165TRLO1     XLON 
2422              125.00          15:24:29         00317234487TRLO1     XLON 
807              125.00          15:24:29         00317234488TRLO1     XLON 
3208              124.50          15:25:34         00317234561TRLO1     XLON 
2533              125.00          15:44:49         00317235789TRLO1     XLON 
1360              125.50          15:53:15         00317236263TRLO1     XLON 
1901              125.50          15:53:15         00317236264TRLO1     XLON 
2446              126.00          16:11:53         00317237401TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  366618 
EQS News ID:  2056191 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2056191&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2024 13:11 ET (18:11 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
