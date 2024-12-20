Anzeige
Freitag, 20.12.2024
Eine 1.100%-Krypto-Aktie, die MicroStrategy alt aussehen lässt…
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552
Tradegate
20.12.24
20:19 Uhr
45,400 Euro
-0,450
-0,98 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
45,40045,55020:47
PR Newswire
20.12.2024 20:12 Uhr
Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Finanznachrichten News

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today bought 6,526 own shares at an average price of NOK 534.53 per share.

The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of the company's share program for employees.

This gives Aker ASA a new holding of 29,111 own shares.

Investor contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--mandatory-notification-of-trade,c4085753

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-302337628.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
