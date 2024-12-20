Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA today bought 6,526 own shares at an average price of NOK 534.53 per share.

The shares were acquired on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of the company's share program for employees.

This gives Aker ASA a new holding of 29,111 own shares.

Investor contact:

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

