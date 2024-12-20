Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 décembre/December 2024) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 20 décembre 2024.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector CDPR Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. Mining DRUG Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. Life Sciences HODL Sol Strategies Inc. Diversified Industries HSLV Highlander Silver Corp. Mining PRME Prime Drink Group Corp. Diversified Industries

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector ACOG Alpha Cognition Inc. Life Sciences FFNT 4Front Ventures Corp. Life Sciences JSDA Jones Soda Co Diversified Industries RAIL Railtown AI Technologies Inc Technology

Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.



Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.



For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

Contact Information/Coordonnées

Index Management/Gestion de l'indice:

Robert Cook

Senior Vice-President Market Development/Vice-président principal du développement

Robert.Cook@thecse.com (416) 367-7349

Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:

Richard Carleton, CEO

Richard.Carleton@thecse.com (416) 367-7360

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)