BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - EHang Holdings Limited (EH), Urban Air Mobility technology platform company, said Saturday that it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd., a Chinese car manufacturer. The companies will collaborate on the research and development, manufacturing, sales, and operation of flying car-related products, including electric vertical takeoff and landing or 'eVTOL' aircraft and innovative flying cars.As per the agreement, the two parties will leverage their respective strengths and resources to jointly develop flying cars and with cutting-edge technologies, future-oriented design, and market competitiveness.