BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Quarterly GDP data from the UK is the only major economic report due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP data. The economy is forecast to grow marginally by 0.1 percent, as initially estimated in the third quarter, following a 0.5 percent expansion in the second quarter.In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's import prices for November. Economists forecast import prices to rise 0.5 percent on month, slower than the 0.6 percent in October.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE releases Spain's GDP data for the third quarter. The initial estimate showed that the economy expanded at a steady pace of 0.8 percent.At 4.00 am ET, Italy's non-EU trade data is due.