PR Newswire
23.12.2024 07:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Red Gold from Europe: From appetisers to desserts, a "tomato red" Christmas by "Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe" is served up for Swedish diners.

Finanznachrichten News

Exquisite tomato dishes for your festive table: stuffed tomatoes, ricotta gnocchi with zucchini and tomatoes, turkey in tomato sauce, tomato cheesecake.

NAPLES, Italy, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every self-respecting holiday has its special dishes. Red, festive, intense and tasty.This is the delicious Christmas offered by the international project "Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe", promoted by ANICAV (the Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries) and co-funded by the European Union, which promotes the export of organic Italian preserved tomatoes to Sweden. From appetizers to desserts, the tomato is the star. "We aim to promote organic canned tomatoes, which are better for you, during the Christmas period," explains Giovanni De Angelis, Director General of ANICAV. "We're highlighting the most important aspects of sustainability, health benefits and taste. About 75% of Italian organic tomato production is destined for export. We aim to promote consumption, increasing the market share in the target market."And here is that special "red gold" menu: stuffed tomatoes, ricotta gnocchi with zucchini and tomatoes, turkey in tomato sauce, tomato cheesecake.


Perfect Christmas dishes create a festive atmosphere and bring pleasure to the whole family. Canned tomatoes are among the most versatile and widely used foods in the world and a precious ingredient in holiday recipes whether for appetizers and soups, rich side dishes and sauces, or even desserts and ice creams to finish holiday meals in style. There are hundreds of varieties, each with their own characteristics of flavour, sweetness, acidity, colour and texture. At Christmas, the fresh flavour of tomatoes is a must, and you can let your imagination fly with intriguing combinations, adding spices and herbs. The festive menu proposed by "Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe" is tasty and good for you. And so, off to the kitchen to cook up a storm with this delicious menu, and our wishes for a Merry Christmas!

Appetiser
Stuffed tomatoes - Red Gold Tomatoes From Europe

First course
Ricotta gnocchi with zucchini and tomato sauce - Red Gold Tomatoes From Europe

Main
Turkey roulades in tomato sauce - Red Gold Tomatoes From Europe

Dessert
Mini tomato ricotta cheesecakes - Red Gold Tomatoes From Europe

For more recipes: https://redgoldfromeurope.se/

Follow us on:
https://www.facebook.com/redgoldfromeuropese
https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropese/
https://www.youtube.com/@redgoldfromeuropese



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586441/Gnocchi.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186814/Visual_ORG.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186816/Footer_SE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-appetisers-to-desserts-a-tomato-red-christmas-by-red-gold-tomatoes-from-europe-is-served-up-for-swedish-diners-302337925.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
