Montag, 23.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
WKN: A0YJNS | ISIN: CA6871961059 | Ticker-Symbol: UR2
Frankfurt
23.12.24
08:01 Uhr
0,083 Euro
-0,013
-13,16 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2024 08:02 Uhr
43 Leser
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

OROSUR MINING INC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

1832 Asset Management L.P.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto, Canada

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

17/12/2024

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

20/12/2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.410000%

7.410000%

17,450,401

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Equity:

CA6871961059

17,450,401

7.410000%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

17,450,401

7.410000%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Physical or cash

Settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

1832 Asset Management L.P. (1832AMLP) (ultimate controlling person)

Dynamic Precious Metals Fund (mutual fund managed by 1832AMLP) (see additional information below)

7.410000%

0%

7.410000%

10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

1832 Asset Management L.P.

The number and % of voting rights held

7.410000%

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

1832 Asset Management L.P. (1832AMLP) - 1832AMLP was formed as a limited partnership under the laws of Ontario, Canada, and its general partner is 1832 Asset Management G.P. Inc., each of which are a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Dynamic Precious Metals Fund - is a mutual fund registered in the province of Ontario. 1832AMLP is the portfolio manager of the Dynamic Precious Metals Fund and therefore has the investment discretion and to power to vote proxies on behalf of this mutual fund.

Place of completion

Toronto

Date of completion

20/12/2024

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
