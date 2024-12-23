DJ Petrofac Limited: Petrofac enters Lock-Up Agreement and announces comprehensive financial restructuring

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ON MARKET ABUSE, AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. Petrofac enters Lock-Up Agreement and announces comprehensive financial restructuring Petrofac Limited ("Petrofac" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") today announces that it has entered into a binding agreement (the "Lock-Up Agreement") with key financial creditors on the terms of a comprehensive restructuring (the "Restructuring") to significantly strengthen the financial position of the Group and enable Petrofac to deliver its strategy. The Lock-Up Agreement formalises the in-principle agreement announced by the Company on 27 September 2024 with certain key stakeholders including an ad hoc group of holders of senior secured notes (the "Ad Hoc Group") and certain other senior secured noteholders, which together comprise approximately 57% of the senior secured notes. It is part of a comprehensive restructuring that also involves a new equity raise and certain agreements with core clients and other counterparties. In aggregate, the Restructuring will deliver at least USUSD325m of new funding to the Group. After repayment of certain obligations, including payments required to extinguish certain historical claims and contingent liabilities, and payment of transaction costs, this will result in an immediate increase in Group liquidity of at least USUSD195m. Since announcing a review of the Company's strategic and financial options in December 2023, the Directors have considered and evaluated several alternative options to improve the position of the Group's balance sheet. The Directors are of the view that the Restructuring provides the best available outcome for the Group, its 8,000 strong workforce and its external stakeholders. The components of the Restructuring are inter-conditional and certain elements will be implemented by way of restructuring plans launched by the Company and Petrofac International (UAE) LLC ("PIUL") pursuant to Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 which will require sanction by the English court (the "Restructuring Plans"). Shareholders will be asked to approve certain components of the Restructuring at a General Meeting of the Company, which is expected to take place in February 2025. The proposed Restructuring includes the following: -- Committed new funding of USUSD325m: ? USUSD131m of new debt, with USUSD94m backstopped by the Ad Hoc Group and the Additional Noteholders and USUSD38m committed by a new equity and debt investor (the "New Investor"); and ? USUSD194m new equity committed by the Ad Hoc Group, the New Investor and certain other new and existing shareholders. -- The Company may upsize the new equity issuance by up to USUSD25m in aggregate prior to the Restructuring Effective Date, and it intends to undertake a retail offering of approximately USUSD8m in 2025. -- Conversion of approximately USUSD772m of existing debt into equity, which will significantly deleverage and strengthen the Group's balance sheet. Post-Restructuring total gross debt (including new funding) will be approximately USUSD250m. -- Agreement with core clients in relation to alternative performance security for certain contracts awarded to Petrofac in 2023 and further contracts expected to be awarded following the Restructuring. -- Material dilution, while preserving some value, for existing shareholders. -- Extinguishing certain historical actual and contingent liabilities including, notably, in relation to the Thai Oil Clean Fuels contract. -- USUSD72m of new performance guarantee facilities for which discussions are at an advanced stage, which will enable the release of USUSD56m of cash collateral to the Group. -- A transformation plan to formalise the construct of the Group's E&C, ETP and Asset Solutions delivery units. -- Changes to the Board and enhanced corporate governance framework aligned with the aims of the Restructuring. It is expected that, subject to receipt of all requisite approvals and satisfaction of conditions, the Restructuring will be completed during Q1 of 2025 (the "Restructuring Effective Date"). René Médori, Chairman, said: "We are pleased to have announced today a deal with creditors and other stakeholders which will materially strengthen Petrofac's financial position. We recognise the demands that this process has placed on the Group's stakeholders, each of whom is playing a vital role in delivering this critical step for the business. I would once again like to thank our shareholders, clients, creditors and employees - we will continue to depend on your support over the coming weeks as we implement the agreement and deliver Petrofac's future growth potential. "The financial restructuring will mark a new beginning for Petrofac. I look forward to overseeing the conclusion of this process with a view to transitioning my Board duties to a new Chairperson in 2025." Tareq Kawash, Group Chief Executive, said: "The agreement announced today will provide a sustainable financial structure that will support our business plan and allow the Group to move forward with confidence. Bolstered by our current backlog and pipeline of opportunities, the business is well positioned as a leading provider of critical energy infrastructure. We have made good progress in closing out our legacy portfolio of contracts, our new projects are progressing well, we have a refreshed strategy focused on our strengths, with enhanced bidding discipline and project governance. "I am grateful to our stakeholders for coming together as part of the Lock-Up Agreement to deliver these stronger foundations for the future and look forward to leading our exceptional team in pursuit of future successes." Remaining Steps to the Restructuring The entry into the Lock-Up Agreement and associated agreements represents the culmination of many months of work. A number of steps are now required to complete the Restructuring, which is critical for the Company to continue as a going concern. Each of these steps is inter-conditional, and so all need to be completed in order for the Restructuring (including the new funding set out above) to proceed. The equity raise is being conducted by way of a non-pre-emptive placing, which in the view of the Directors was critical for the purposes of announcing a fully committed transaction. The Company values its retail investor base and is keen to ensure that a broader range of investors have an opportunity to participate in the Group's future growth. The Company therefore intends to announce an offer of ordinary shares to retail investors to raise approximately USUSD8m, at the same issue price as the new equity raise announced today, following the publication of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024. The Company also intends to give preferential allocation to those retail investors who are shareholders on the date of this announcement to the extent reasonably practicable. Implementation of the Restructuring requires (among other things) (i) shareholder approval for components of the Restructuring at a General Meeting of the Company, which is expected to take place in February 2025; (ii) the requisite creditor support (in particular from the Group's senior secured funded creditors), and sanctioning by the Court of the Group's proposed restructuring plans under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006; (iii) agreement to secure performance guarantees for certain key EPC contracts or agreeing to alternative solutions with the clients; (iv) full and final settlement with HMRC in relation to certain historical claims against the Group on terms acceptable to creditors who have entered the Lock-Up Agreement; (v) obtaining non-compromised Thai Oil guarantor support for the Restructuring; (vi) consent from the Jersey Financial Services Commission for certain issuances in connection with the Restructuring; (vii) agreement with guarantee providers to waive defaults resulting from the Restructuring; and (viii) receipt of proceeds from the issuance of new ordinary shares and new notes. Further detail on the conditions to the Restructuring is set out in Section 5(a) below. Certain shareholders, including each of the Directors, who together hold in aggregate approximately 37% of the Company's outstanding share capital have undertaken to vote their shareholdings in favour of the resolutions proposed at the General Meeting. The Directors are confident in the Group's prospects and, in connection with the New Equity, René Médori (Chairman), Tareq Kawash (Chief Executive Officer), Afonso Reis e Sousa (Chief Financial Officer) and David Davies (Non-Executive Director) have agreed to subscribe for new ordinary shares at the same price as other New Equity investors for aggregate consideration of USUSD1.08m. The lenders under the Group's existing revolving credit facility and term loans (together, the "Bank Lenders") have not yet signed the Lock-Up Agreement. The Group is progressing discussions with the Bank Lenders to seek their support for

