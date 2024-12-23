Petrofac Limited: Petrofac enters Lock-Up -4

DJ Petrofac Limited: Petrofac enters Lock-Up Agreement and announces comprehensive financial restructuring

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Petrofac enters Lock-Up Agreement and announces comprehensive financial restructuring 23-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR CONTAIN ANY INVITATION, SOLICITATION, RECOMMENDATION, OFFER OR ADVICE TO ANY PERSON TO SUBSCRIBE FOR, OTHERWISE ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE OF ANY SECURITIES IN PETROFAC LIMITED OR ANY OTHER ENTITY IN ANY JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE UK VERSION OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 ON MARKET ABUSE, AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. Petrofac enters Lock-Up Agreement and announces comprehensive financial restructuring Petrofac Limited ("Petrofac" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") today announces that it has entered into a binding agreement (the "Lock-Up Agreement") with key financial creditors on the terms of a comprehensive restructuring (the "Restructuring") to significantly strengthen the financial position of the Group and enable Petrofac to deliver its strategy. The Lock-Up Agreement formalises the in-principle agreement announced by the Company on 27 September 2024 with certain key stakeholders including an ad hoc group of holders of senior secured notes (the "Ad Hoc Group") and certain other senior secured noteholders, which together comprise approximately 57% of the senior secured notes. It is part of a comprehensive restructuring that also involves a new equity raise and certain agreements with core clients and other counterparties. In aggregate, the Restructuring will deliver at least USUSD325m of new funding to the Group. After repayment of certain obligations, including payments required to extinguish certain historical claims and contingent liabilities, and payment of transaction costs, this will result in an immediate increase in Group liquidity of at least USUSD195m. Since announcing a review of the Company's strategic and financial options in December 2023, the Directors have considered and evaluated several alternative options to improve the position of the Group's balance sheet. The Directors are of the view that the Restructuring provides the best available outcome for the Group, its 8,000 strong workforce and its external stakeholders. The components of the Restructuring are inter-conditional and certain elements will be implemented by way of restructuring plans launched by the Company and Petrofac International (UAE) LLC ("PIUL") pursuant to Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 which will require sanction by the English court (the "Restructuring Plans"). Shareholders will be asked to approve certain components of the Restructuring at a General Meeting of the Company, which is expected to take place in February 2025. The proposed Restructuring includes the following: -- Committed new funding of USUSD325m: ? USUSD131m of new debt, with USUSD94m backstopped by the Ad Hoc Group and the Additional Noteholders and USUSD38m committed by a new equity and debt investor (the "New Investor"); and ? USUSD194m new equity committed by the Ad Hoc Group, the New Investor and certain other new and existing shareholders. -- The Company may upsize the new equity issuance by up to USUSD25m in aggregate prior to the Restructuring Effective Date, and it intends to undertake a retail offering of approximately USUSD8m in 2025. -- Conversion of approximately USUSD772m of existing debt into equity, which will significantly deleverage and strengthen the Group's balance sheet. Post-Restructuring total gross debt (including new funding) will be approximately USUSD250m. -- Agreement with core clients in relation to alternative performance security for certain contracts awarded to Petrofac in 2023 and further contracts expected to be awarded following the Restructuring. -- Material dilution, while preserving some value, for existing shareholders. -- Extinguishing certain historical actual and contingent liabilities including, notably, in relation to the Thai Oil Clean Fuels contract. -- USUSD72m of new performance guarantee facilities for which discussions are at an advanced stage, which will enable the release of USUSD56m of cash collateral to the Group. -- A transformation plan to formalise the construct of the Group's E&C, ETP and Asset Solutions delivery units. -- Changes to the Board and enhanced corporate governance framework aligned with the aims of the Restructuring. It is expected that, subject to receipt of all requisite approvals and satisfaction of conditions, the Restructuring will be completed during Q1 of 2025 (the "Restructuring Effective Date"). René Médori, Chairman, said: "We are pleased to have announced today a deal with creditors and other stakeholders which will materially strengthen Petrofac's financial position. We recognise the demands that this process has placed on the Group's stakeholders, each of whom is playing a vital role in delivering this critical step for the business. I would once again like to thank our shareholders, clients, creditors and employees - we will continue to depend on your support over the coming weeks as we implement the agreement and deliver Petrofac's future growth potential. "The financial restructuring will mark a new beginning for Petrofac. I look forward to overseeing the conclusion of this process with a view to transitioning my Board duties to a new Chairperson in 2025." Tareq Kawash, Group Chief Executive, said: "The agreement announced today will provide a sustainable financial structure that will support our business plan and allow the Group to move forward with confidence. Bolstered by our current backlog and pipeline of opportunities, the business is well positioned as a leading provider of critical energy infrastructure. We have made good progress in closing out our legacy portfolio of contracts, our new projects are progressing well, we have a refreshed strategy focused on our strengths, with enhanced bidding discipline and project governance. "I am grateful to our stakeholders for coming together as part of the Lock-Up Agreement to deliver these stronger foundations for the future and look forward to leading our exceptional team in pursuit of future successes." Remaining Steps to the Restructuring The entry into the Lock-Up Agreement and associated agreements represents the culmination of many months of work. A number of steps are now required to complete the Restructuring, which is critical for the Company to continue as a going concern. Each of these steps is inter-conditional, and so all need to be completed in order for the Restructuring (including the new funding set out above) to proceed. The equity raise is being conducted by way of a non-pre-emptive placing, which in the view of the Directors was critical for the purposes of announcing a fully committed transaction. The Company values its retail investor base and is keen to ensure that a broader range of investors have an opportunity to participate in the Group's future growth. The Company therefore intends to announce an offer of ordinary shares to retail investors to raise approximately USUSD8m, at the same issue price as the new equity raise announced today, following the publication of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024. The Company also intends to give preferential allocation to those retail investors who are shareholders on the date of this announcement to the extent reasonably practicable. Implementation of the Restructuring requires (among other things) (i) shareholder approval for components of the Restructuring at a General Meeting of the Company, which is expected to take place in February 2025; (ii) the requisite creditor support (in particular from the Group's senior secured funded creditors), and sanctioning by the Court of the Group's proposed restructuring plans under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006; (iii) agreement to secure performance guarantees for certain key EPC contracts or agreeing to alternative solutions with the clients; (iv) full and final settlement with HMRC in relation to certain historical claims against the Group on terms acceptable to creditors who have entered the Lock-Up Agreement; (v) obtaining non-compromised Thai Oil guarantor support for the Restructuring; (vi) consent from the Jersey Financial Services Commission for certain issuances in connection with the Restructuring; (vii) agreement with guarantee providers to waive defaults resulting from the Restructuring; and (viii) receipt of proceeds from the issuance of new ordinary shares and new notes. Further detail on the conditions to the Restructuring is set out in Section 5(a) below. Certain shareholders, including each of the Directors, who together hold in aggregate approximately 37% of the Company's outstanding share capital have undertaken to vote their shareholdings in favour of the resolutions proposed at the General Meeting. The Directors are confident in the Group's prospects and, in connection with the New Equity, René Médori (Chairman), Tareq Kawash (Chief Executive Officer), Afonso Reis e Sousa (Chief Financial Officer) and David Davies (Non-Executive Director) have agreed to subscribe for new ordinary shares at the same price as other New Equity investors for aggregate consideration of USUSD1.08m. The lenders under the Group's existing revolving credit facility and term loans (together, the "Bank Lenders") have not yet signed the Lock-Up Agreement. The Group is progressing discussions with the Bank Lenders to seek their support for

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Petrofac Limited: Petrofac enters Lock-Up -2-

the final terms of the Restructuring. The Group is aiming to conclude the discussions in the coming weeks. The support of certain of the Bank Lenders will be necessary in order for the Restructuring to take place. All lenders (that is, all holders of the Group's outstanding senior secured notes and Bank Lenders (together the "Funded Creditors")) are encouraged to accede to the Lock-Up Agreement and participate in the Restructuring. Section 5 "Participation by Funded Creditors in the Lock-Up Agreement and the New Money" sets out next steps on how to do this. 1. Reasons for, and purpose of the Restructuring Reasons for the Restructuring Under the current management team, Petrofac has made significant progress having refreshed its strategy to focus on its strengths and enhance bidding discipline and project governance. Despite significant progress in rebuilding the backlog in 2023, challenges with the Group's legacy portfolio impacted Petrofac's financial performance. In particular, the Group's activities were exposed to adverse and significantly delayed contractual outcomes and settlements and were negatively affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to losses on a number of contracts. This included significant cost overruns on the Thai Oil Clean Fuels joint venture contract, which have been driving losses at the Engineering & Construction division ("E&C") and Group level in recent years. Here, the impact of the pandemic, together with the scale and unique complexity of the project and its location, meant that significant additional work and costs were necessary to recover lost time and complete the project. In this context, the Group, alongside its joint venture partners, has been in protracted discussions since 2022 to recover costs incurred. As part of the Restructuring, the Group continues to seek agreed terms to continue its participation on the project on a defined and limited basis. Absent this, the Group will exit the Thai Oil Clean Fuels contract with associated potential claims and contingent liabilities expected to be compromised as part of the Restructuring Plans. In this regard, Petrofac is aware of the announcement made on 20 December 2024 by Thai Oil that its board of directors has convened an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders to consider and approve an increase of the investment cost in the Thai Oil Clean Fuels Project. Due to the timing of this announcement, its impact (if any) on the Restructuring remains subject to ongoing review by the Company In conjunction with the challenges noted above, a reduced appetite for the provision of performance bonds and/or advance payment guarantees ("guarantees") across the sector, impaired the Company's ability to secure guarantees for its engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") contracts - a standard industry requirement - without the posting of cash collateral. These restrictions strained the liquidity of the Group, preventing it from being able to execute its contract backlog without support from its stakeholders to resolve both the guarantee requirements and liquidity needs. Purpose of the Restructuring The Directors believe that the Restructuring is critical to deleverage and strengthen the Group's balance sheet and liquidity position, as well as to deliver a sustainable capital structure that will allow the Group to meet future guarantee requirements and deliver its strategy. The Restructuring provides a comprehensive solution that involves support from the Group's various stakeholders and aims to: (i) protect existing backlog contracts; (ii) protect the Group from future exposure on the Thai Oil Clean Fuels contract and certain other historical claims and contingent liabilities; (iii) support access to future guarantees; (iv) reduce the Group's gross indebtedness; (v) restore the Group to a positive net equity position; (vi) allow for the normalisation of the Group's working capital; (vii) improve the Group's liquidity; (viii) reduce the Group's interest costs and (ix) rationalise the Group along operational lines. The Group expects the Restructuring to provide a foundation for significant growth in the coming years, as summarised in Section 3 "Financial Outlook". The Directors believe that the Group's ability to continue as a going concern is contingent on the implementation of the Restructuring. If the Restructuring is not implemented, the Company would likely enter into liquidation proceedings. The Board has carefully considered the terms of the Restructuring (including the resulting equity dilution of existing shareholders) and believes that the Restructuring is in the best interests of stakeholders as a whole. See Section 4 "Other considerations" for an overview of key outstanding steps to implementation. 2. Overview of the key terms agreed for the Restructuring The equity allocation following implementation of the Restructuring is summarised in the table below.[1] Stakeholder Equity allocation Funded Creditors (New Money providers) 50.0% Funded Creditors (debt-for-equity) 17.3% New equity and debt investor 12.5% Other New Equity investors 17.8% Current Shareholders 2.5%

The key terms of the Restructuring steps are summarised below. Each component of the Restructuring is inter-conditional with the other components. a. New Money

The Group has secured new equity and debt commitments as set out below (the "New Money").

New Equity

USUSD194m of commitments to subscribe for ordinary shares in the Company (the "new ordinary shares"):

-- USUSD94m backstopped by the Ad Hoc Group and certain other senior secured noteholders (the "AdditionalNoteholders"), in exchange for 26.7% of the post-Restructuring share capital of the Company (before accounting forany fees paid as new ordinary shares);

-- USUSD38m committed by the New Investor, in exchange for 10.7% of the post-Restructuring share capital ofthe Company; and

-- at least USUSD62m to be subscribed for by certain existing shareholders, including Directors of theCompany, and new investors in exchange for 17.8% of the post-Restructuring share capital of the Company (together,the "New Equity").

-- The Company may upsize the New Equity issuance by up to a further USUSD25m.

In aggregate, taken together with the new ordinary shares to be issued (i) in connection with the debt-for-equity swap (see Section 2(b) below), (ii) to Funded Creditors that subscribe for the New Money Notes (see "New Money Notes" in this Section 2(a)) and (iii) in respect of the backstop fees (see Section 2(i) below), 20,550m new ordinary shares are expected to be issued on completion of the Restructuring representing 97.5% of the Company's share capital. This will result in a significant increase in the issued ordinary share capital of the Company and consequently existing holders of the ordinary shares will experience material dilution.

As consideration for backstopping their portion of the New Equity, the Ad Hoc Group and the Additional Noteholders will receive a backstop fee, paid in part by the issuance of new ordinary shares, as described further below in section 2(i).

All Funded Creditors will be entitled to participate in the backstopped New Equity, provided they also participate in the New Money Notes on a fixed ratio of 50/50 (the "Funding Ratio") between New Money Notes and New Equity (see "New Money Notes" in this Section 2(a), Section 2(i) and Section 5 below).

In addition, the Company has agreed to issue two classes of warrants over ordinary shares to existing shareholders who have committed to subscribe for ordinary shares as part of the New Equity, but excluding Directors, (the "Existing Shareholder Investors") for nil consideration. The key terms of the warrants are summarised below.

Tranche 1 Tranche 2 Allocation 48 warrants for every 100 new ordinary shares 28 warrants for every 100 new ordinary shares subscribed for subscribed for Duration 5 years from the Restructuring Effective Date 5 years from the Restructuring Effective Date Subscription price Nil Nil Subscription right Each warrant will give the holder the right to subscribe for 1 ordinary share Exercise Upon the Company reaching the applicable Threshold Market Capitalisation (based on a 30-day GBP volume-weighted average share price), prior to the end of the applicable warrant term Threshold Market USUSD1.30bn USUSD1.95bn Capitalisation

New Money Notes

USUSD131m (before original issue discount ("OID") and backstop fees) (the "New Money Notes") of debt funding in the form of new super senior secured notes, with USUSD94m backstopped by the Ad Hoc Group and the Additional Noteholders and USUSD38m committed by the New Investor.

As consideration for backstopping their portion of the New Money Notes, the Ad Hoc Group and the Additional Noteholders will receive a backstop fee, paid in part by the issuance of additional New Money Notes, as described further below in section 2(i).

As noted above, all Funded Creditors (and certain other existing secured guarantee providers) will be entitled to participate in the backstopped New Money Notes (see Section 2(i) and Section 5 below).

The New Notes (being the New Money Notes together with the Reinstated Notes (as defined in Section 2(b) below) will be issued by a newly incorporated subsidiary that will become the holding company of the Group's Asset Solutions division and have the following key terms:

-- total quantum of up to USUSD250m, taking account of (i) 7.5% OID and 7.5% backstop fee on the USUSD133m NewMoney Notes and (ii) the USUSD96m Reinstated Notes (see Section 2(b) below);

-- maturity date of 30 June 2030;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Petrofac Limited: Petrofac enters Lock-Up -3-

-- 9.75% p.a. payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest and/or cash interest (or combination) at the Company'sdiscretion in year one and 9.75% p.a. cash interest thereafter (payable on a semi-annual basis (commencing 6 monthsfrom the Restructuring Effective Date));

-- super-senior priority over an enhanced common guarantee and security package, which will include a sharepledge over a new intermediate holding company of the Group; -- proceeds from the New Money Notes will be paid into a segregated account and must be used inaccordance with a pre-agreed proceeds usage plan, subject to compliance with agreed liquidity tests and certainkey milestones agreed as part of the development of the delivery unit separation plan (see Section 2(g) below);

-- semi-annual sweep of Assets Solutions cash balances over USUSD50m, with 80% to be applied towardsredeeming the New Notes, to apply from completion of the delivery unit separation;

-- Group minimum liquidity test, set at USUSD40m 2025, USUSD55m H1 2026 and USUSD75m thereafter;

-- total funded debt post-Restructuring will be capped at USUSD279m, excluding interest and debt incurredpursuant to agreed baskets (note: if the non-compromised Thai Oil guarantee is called and the guarantor's claimis reinstated on a senior basis before 31 December 2025, up to c. USUSD19m of New Notes will be released inexchange for new ordinary shares in the Company);

-- Asset Solutions net debt / EBITDA covenant (applying post separation only) of 4.6x in 2026, 4.2x in2027 and 4x in 2028, to apply from completion of the delivery unit separation;

-- From the Restructuring Effective Date, a restriction on the transfer of assets from Asset Solutionsto non-Asset Solutions Group entities, which, with effect from completion of the delivery unit separation,shall also apply to cash; and

-- restrictions on the payment of cash dividends (including the use of Asset Solutions cash, followingcompletion of the delivery unit separation) until the New Notes are fully repaid.

Funded Creditors that subscribe for the New Money Notes will also receive new ordinary shares constituting 17.9% of the post-Restructuring share capital of the Company as additional consideration for their New Money investment. b. Debt Restructuring

Debt-for-equity swap

Approximately USUSD772m of outstanding debt under the Company's revolving credit and term loan facilities and its senior secured notes (the "Funded Debt") will be converted into new ordinary shares constituting 17.3% of the post-Restructuring share capital of the Company.

Reinstated Notes

Funded Creditors who participate in the New Money Notes will receive, for every USUSD1 of participation, reinstatement of USUSD0.81 of their Funded Debt as super senior secured notes (the "Reinstated Notes" and, together with the New Money Notes, the "New Notes"), subject to any adjustment to the reinstatement ratio in connection with the provision of New Guarantee Facilities, the Thai Oil non-compromised guarantor claims and the Thai Oil Guarantee Claims.

Reinstated Notes will also be issued to Funded Creditors (and certain other existing creditors) that participate in New Guarantee Facilities (see Section 2(c) below). c. New Guarantee Facilities

As of the date of this announcement, the Company is in advanced discussions with an existing Funded Creditor to provide USUSD72m of New Guarantee Facilities for a major E&C project. In consideration, the Funded Creditor will receive, in respect of their Funded Debt, a partial cash repayment (c.USUSD19.6m) and partial reinstatement as Reinstated Notes (c.USUSD19.6m).

Funded Creditors and certain other creditors of the Group will also be invited to participate in providing New Guarantee Facilities for a second EPC contract in amount of EUR50m. For every USUSD1 of such New Guarantee Facilities commitments, participants will receive:

-- in the case of Funded Creditors, cash repayment of USUSD0.26 and reinstatement of USUSD0.26 of their FundedDebt (as described above);

-- in the case of the Thai Oil guarantee providers, (i) USUSD0.26 cash repayment and (ii) USUSD0.26reinstatement as Reinstated Notes of their contingent claims in connection with the Thai Oil Clean Fuels Project(if and when they crystallise) net of any cash collateral applied by the relevant creditor; and

-- in the case of Unsecured Guarantee Creditors, the elevation of USUSD1 of their existing unsecuredguarantees to senior secured ranking ("Elevated Existing Unsecured Guarantees").

The New Guarantee Facilities will be issued on terms customary for facilities of this nature, and will be subordinated to the New Money Notes, but rank pari passu with all other senior secured debt over the common guarantee and security package. The New Guarantee Facilities in respect of the first major E&C project will benefit from the ring-fencing arrangements noted below (see Section 2(d) below). d. Key Client Arrangements

As part of the Restructuring, the Group has revised the terms of the USUSD14bn multi-year framework agreement with TenneT in relation to the Group's work alongside Hitachi Energy on a series of offshore wind projects (the "TenneT Framework Agreement"). The revised arrangements include a more gradual build-up of the performance security requirement over the life of the TenneT Framework Agreement and the ability to meet at least part of that security through retentions rather than performance guarantees. These arrangements will apply until 31 December 2026, following which performance security will be required in the form of guarantees.

In exchange, future payments made by TenneT will be ring-fenced and used exclusively for costs associated with the TenneT contracts (including services provided by other Group entities), and transfers outside of the ring-fence will only be permitted for transfers of certain profits and overhead to the Group, alongside limited additional amounts of excess liquidity.

In addition, the Group has agreed revisions to its agreements with ADNOC in relation to the provision of guarantees. The revised arrangements include an extension, for 18 months from the date that the Restructuring becomes effective, of the period to provide guarantees for one contract. In exchange, future payments made by ADNOC to the Group on the two contracts awarded in 2023 will be paid into ring-fenced bank accounts and used exclusively for costs associated with those contracts, including services provided by other Group entities, and for transfers of overhead to the Group. e. Settlements and arrangements regarding certain claims and contingent liabilities

As part of the Restructuring, the Group has agreed settlements and/or will seek to settle and/or compromise certain historical claims and contingent liabilities required under the terms of the Lock-Up Agreement and as summarised below:

Consensual settlements

-- HMRC: In October 2020, HMRC issued a decision pursuant to section 8(1)(c) of the Social SecurityContributions (Transfer of Functions, etc.) Act 1999 (the "Decision") in respect of Petrofac Facilities ManagementLimited ("PFM"), a subsidiary of the Company. Under that Decision, PFM was liable to pay secondary Class 1 nationalinsurance contributions for the period 6 October 1999 to 5 April 2014. PFM has appealed that Decision and disputedthe liability. Since October 2024, PFM has been engaged in positive discussions with HMRC with a view to a possiblesettlement of the Decision and PFM's appeal (the "NIC Dispute"). The final terms of any settlement of the NICDispute remain the subject of on-going discussions between HMRC and PFM. It is a condition of the Lock-UpAgreement, that a full and final settlement of the NIC Dispute is concluded before the Restructuring Effective Dateand that such settlement is on terms acceptable to the creditors who have signed the Lock-Up Agreement. If, as theCompany hopes, PFM is able to reach a settlement with HMRC which is acceptable to the creditors who have signed theLock-Up Agreement, the Company expects that the settlement will shortly be concluded.

-- Thai Oil non-compromised guarantor claims: The Group is in the process of concluding negotiations with anon-compromised guarantor regarding discharge of any claims it may have against the Group as a result of a demandby Thai Oil Public Company on the performance bonds issued by the guarantor in support of the Group's obligationsin respect of the Clean Fuel Project. To the extent that such claims were to crystallise, the claims will bereinstated (net of cash collateral applied in partial satisfaction of such claims) as senior secured debt of up toUSUSD49m, maturing after the maturity of the New Notes.

Compromise of certain historical claims and contingent liabilities

Certain historical liabilities of the Company and PIUL will be compromised, subject to implementation of the Restructuring Plans (see Section 4(a) below) (unless settlements are subsequently agreed). These include:

-- claims of existing and former shareholders (against the Company) seeking damages under s90A of FSMA 2000,which concerns the making of allegedly false, misleading or delayed statements and/or material omissions in publicdisclosures. Claims will be released in exchange for a share of a shareholder claims fund. Further detail will beprovided as part of the Restructuring Plans;

-- actual or potential claims (against the Company and PIUL) in connection with the Thai Oil Clean Fuelscontract by Thai Oil Public Company, Saipem or Samsung entities (and PSS Netherlands BV as a joint venture entity)that are party to the project contracts. Claims will be released in exchange for (in respect of Company claims) ashare of a non-shareholder claims fund and (in respect of PIUL claims) cash payment or (at their election) newordinary shares benchmarked against expected recoveries in an insolvency (with the equity entitlement capped at afurther 1% of the post-Restructuring share capital, being issued following completion of the Restructuring, and anyexcess paid in cash);

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Petrofac Limited: Petrofac enters Lock-Up -4-

-- any claims that the Thai Oil guarantee providers, other than by the non-compromised Thai Oil guarantor,may have against the Group pursuant to guarantee arrangements to fund the Group project-related obligations (the "Thai Oil Guarantee Claims"), which would be discharged (net of cash collateral deemed applied in partialsatisfaction of such claims) in exchange for new ordinary shares (capped at a further 1.21% of thepost-Restructuring share capital, being issued following completion of the Restructuring), subject to an electionto participate in the New Guarantee Facilities (per Section 2(c) above) or (if applicable as part of theRestructuring Plan) the New Money;

-- any claims of the Group's insurers against the Company for the return of all insurance proceeds receivedunder certain historic D&O insurance policies allegedly based on policy avoidance grounds. Claims will be releasedin exchange for a share of the non-shareholder claims fund; and

-- claims that may be brought by former directors or managers of the Group against the Company arising outof or in connection with the shareholder claims (above) or the SFO Investigation, including certain potentialcontribution or indemnity claims. Claims will be released in exchange for a share of the non-shareholder claimsfund.

The Company expects that the aggregate initial outflows required to settle and/or compromise these historical claims and contingent liabilities will not exceed USUSD25m from the proceeds of the Restructuring, with certain other payments to be made in the future. Further details on the terms of these compromises will be provided as part of the Restructuring Plans process. f. Other Stakeholders

Current Shareholders

As a result of the Restructuring, including the conversion of the Group's debt to equity, current Shareholders will be diluted through the resultant issuance of new equity in the Company, such that existing Company Shareholders will hold approximately 2.5% of the post-Restructuring share capital of the Company.

Other Guarantee Facilities / Sureties

Other guarantee facilities, surety facilities or similar instruments that are not currently subject to the intercreditor agreement (but which may have their own security / guarantees) will not be amended or compromised by the Restructuring, but may become Elevated Existing Unsecured Guarantees if the relevant creditors agree to provide New Guarantee Facilities (see Section 2(c) above). In addition, the Group will be required to procure waivers from guarantee providers for defaults arising as a result of the Restructuring. g. Alignment of Delivery Units

Prior to the Restructuring Effective Date, the Company will finalise its plan to formalise the legal and operational separation of its delivery units (E&C, Energy Transition Projects ("ETP") and Asset Solutions). This separation will help the relevant delivery units of the Group that require access to guarantees to be able to access and procure them more easily in future. On or before closing of the Restructuring, the Company will establish a Transformation Committee and appoint a Chief Transformation Officer ("CTO") to oversee implementation with the aim of completing this work as soon as possible after the Restructuring Effective Date in accordance with determined milestones.

Upon completion (and subject to certain agreed terms), the New Notes will continue to be secured on the Asset Solutions sub-group and will benefit from a cash sweep and other covenants from that sub-group, but will release security and guarantees granted by entities within the E&C and ETP delivery units. h. Governance and Management Incentives

The Ad Hoc Group (in consultation with the New Investor) will have the right to approve the composition of the Board to be established on the Restructuring Effective Date. The Board is expected to comprise:

-- at least 2 executive directors (being the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer); and

-- at least 4 independent non-executive directors, including the Chairperson.

The Company's current Chairman, René Médori, will continue in his role during the implementation of the Restructuring in order to guide the Group through the process, and will lead a transition to a new Chairperson in the course of 2025, with a period of overlap to ensure the Group's stability as it emerges into its new capital structure.

Given the changes to the Group's capital structure through the Restructuring, the Board and Group governance and executive function will adapt to the post-Restructuring business plan, including the establishment of the Transformation Committee and the appointment of the CTO.

Following the Restructuring, the Company intends to put in place a management incentivisation programme, which could result in awards not exceeding 10% of the share capital of the Company. i. Lock-up Agreement and other commitment agreements

Lock-up Agreement

The Group's Bank Lenders have not yet signed the Lock-Up Agreement. The Group is progressing discussions with these Bank Lenders to seek their support for the final terms of the Restructuring. The Group is aiming to conclude the discussions in the coming weeks. The support of certain of the Bank Lenders will be necessary in order for the Restructuring to take place.

Each Funded Creditor that accedes to the Lock-Up Agreement by 10 January 2025 (or acquires funded debt that was locked up as of 10 January 2025) will be entitled to an early bird fee constituting 0.25% of its funded debt that was locked up as of 10 January 2025. The early bird fee will be payable in cash at completion of the Restructuring.

All Funded Creditors will be invited to participate in the new funding backstopped by the Ad Hoc Group by providing commitment letters no later than one business day after the date of the creditor's meetings that are expected to be held in the second half of February 2025 to vote on the Restructuring Plans.

Pursuant to the terms of the Lock-Up Agreement, all creditors party thereto undertake to support the implementation of the Restructuring, including but not limited to voting in favour of the Restructuring Plans, subject to the meeting of key milestones as set out in the Lock-Up Agreement and certain customary termination rights.

In addition, the Lock-Up Agreement provides for waivers of any defaults under the Group's revolving credit facility, term loan facilities and senior secured notes triggered by the Restructuring, as well as the temporary forbearance from enforcing their debt claims in connection with non-payment of interest, principal and other fees under these instruments.

Backstop Agreement

The Company has entered into a backstop agreement with certain members of the Ad Hoc Group and the Additional Noteholders (the "Initial Backstop Providers"), pursuant to which the Initial Backstop Providers will backstop USUSD187.5m of Funded Creditor participation in the New Money Notes and New Equity. In consideration for their service, the Initial Backstop Providers will be paid a pro rata share of a backstop fee of (i) 3.75% of the aggregate amount of debt funding backstopped, which will be satisfied by the issuance of New Money Notes, and (ii) 3.75% of the aggregate amount of equity funding backstopped, which will be satisfied by the issuance of additional new ordinary shares (constituting 1.67% of the Company's share capital post-Restructuring). Backstop fees will be paid at completion of the Restructuring.

Funded Creditors will also be invited to accede to the Backstop Agreement and provide backstop commitments up to their pro rata share calculated by reference to the Funded Debt held by such Funded Creditors (with the corresponding reduction of the backstop commitments of the Initial Backstop Providers). Funded Creditors that accede to the Backstop Agreement by 10 January 2025 and the Initial Backstop Providers will be paid a pro rata share of an additional backstop fee of 3.75% on the amount of debt funding and equity funding backstopped by such Funded Creditors and the Initial Backstop Providers, satisfied by the issuance of new ordinary shares (constituting 1.67% of the Company's share capital post-Restructuring) and the issuance of additional New Money Notes on the Restructuring Effective Date. 3. Financial Outlook

The Board firmly believes that the Restructuring will significantly improve the Group's financial stability, strengthen its balance sheet and increase access to guarantees to support the delivery of the Group's strategy. This stronger platform, taken together with a more selective approach to bidding and comprehensive efforts to extend and embed assurance procedures and cash flow discipline, will support the Group's efforts to achieve consistent project execution for predicable deliveries as well as appropriate commercial settlements on legacy contracts. The Group anticipates that, along with its strong backlog and pipeline of opportunities, its established operating capabilities and renewed focus on core jurisdictions and project types where the Group has a strong track record will support significant improvements in financial performance in the medium term, reversing the financial and operational challenges experienced by the Group in recent years.

On this basis, the Group expects to achieve its medium-term ambitions of USUSD4 billion to USUSD5 billion of revenue, and build to sector-leading EBIT margins in the medium term. This would see annual Group revenue more than double over the period to 31 December 2027 (the "period"), supported by year-on-year revenue growth across the Group and within each of its E&C and Asset Solutions operating divisions. By leveraging the opportunities in its pipeline, the Group projects backlog to grow to over USUSD15 billion by 2027 and is expected to deliver improved performance year-on-year:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)