Dow Jones News
Confirmation: Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Confirmation: Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market 

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) 
Confirmation: Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market 
23-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
23 December 2024 
 
OTAQ plc 
("OTAQ" or the "Company") 
 
 
Confirmation: Cancellation of admission to trading on the AQSE Growth Market 
 
 
OTAQ, the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, today confirms that its 
cancellation from trading on the AQSE Growth Market is effective as of 7.00 a.m. today, as authorised at its General 
Meeting, held 10 December 2024. 
 
The Company will now be re-registered as a private limited company under the Companies Act 2006 with the name of OTAQ 
Limited 
 
Further details regarding the Cancellation are set out in the circular sent to shareholders dated 22 November 2024. A 
copy of the circular is available on the Company's website at https://otaq.com/investors/shareholder-notifications/. 
 
Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall, unless defined in this announcement or unless the context provides 
otherwise, bear the same meaning ascribed to such terms in the Circular to Shareholders dated 22 November 2024. 
 
Enquiries: 
 
OTAQ PLC                      +44 (0) 1524 748028 
Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 
James Serjeant / Russell Cook 
 
Walbrook PR Limited - PR              +44 (0)20 7933 8780 
Tom Cooper / Nick Rome               07971221972 or 07748325236 
                          OTAQ@walbrookpr.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 366600 
EQS News ID:  2056041 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2056041&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
