HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in November, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups stood at 8.1 percent in November, the same as in the previous two months.In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.The number of unemployed people was 226,000 in November compared to 228,000 in the previous month.The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, dropped to 15.5 percent from 16.2 percent in October.Data showed that the employment rate decreased to 61.7 percent in November from 62.2 percent in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX