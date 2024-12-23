GOOD WILL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD.: GW Instek Marks 50 Years of Innovation, Embarking on a New Journey to 2025

Backed by five decades of technological expertise, GW Instek commemorates its 50th anniversary by delivering top-notch testing solutions to key industry sectors worldwide, empowering them to enhance quality and efficiency.

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GW Instek is poised to reach a landmark in 2025, celebrating 50 years since its establishment in 1975. Throughout its history, the company has dedicated itself to the research, development and manufacturing of measuring and testing instruments for diverse industries across the globe. Despite the ever-evolving market landscape, GW Instek stays true to its "Integrity, Quality, and Innovation" philosophy, offering efficient and precise testing solutions to engineers worldwide.

In 2024, GW Instek introduced a range of advanced solutions including high-power power supplies, a modular data acquisition system, and an oscilloscope incorporating Python programming. These additions to the product lineup underscore the company's commitment to emerging markets, aiding customers in cost reduction and efficiency enhancement.

ASR-6000: Premier Solution for High-Power Power Supply Testing

The ASR-6000, a high-performance AC/DC power supply tailored for high-power applications, integrates third-generation silicon carbide (SiC) technology to deliver an outstanding 4U 6 kVA power density in a single unit. Supporting both AC single/three-phase input and output, it boasts a parallel connection up to 24 kVA, with a product enhancement in the pipeline to reach 36 kVA. Offering full-power DC output, the ASR-6000 is ideal as the power source for AI servers (M-CRPS), electric vehicle on-board chargers (OBC), and power quality testing of single/three-phase equipment.

DAQ-9600: Modular Data Acquisition System for Versatile Testing

The DAQ-9600 is a modular data acquisition system designed for ultimate flexibility. Featuring the popular 6 1/2 digital multimeter GDM-9061, it boasts 3 module slots with 6 selectable switching modules, delivering top-tier specs including a max voltage measurement of DC 600 V / AC 400 V (DAQ-909 Module). Users can easily expand its capabilities to meet various testing needs. It is ideal for multi-point measurements in AI server thermal research, reliability testing, industrial automation, automotive electronics, and aerospace research.

MPO-2000: Oscilloscope Redefines Testing with Python Integration

The MPO-2000 series oscilloscope, featuring built-in Python programming, enables users to seamlessly create customized test programs. Perfect for standalone operation or multi-unit coordination, the MPO-2000 offers an efficient, intelligent testing solution. It is suitable for automation teaching in testing & measurement, small-scale production line testing, QA component tolerance checks, and other complex testing applications.

GW Instek Unveils PHU: Wide-Range High-Power DC Power Supply for 2025

In 2025, GW Instek will introduce the PHU wide-range high-power DC power supply. Available in 3 power levels (5kVA, 10kVA, 15kVA), 6 voltage ranges (80V~1500V), and 18 models, the PHU offers extensive specs and multiple industrial interfaces. Users can mix and match voltage and current within the rated power range, eliminating the need for multiple high-power supplies. It is perfect for servers, electric vehicles, photoelectric systems, semiconductor components, automotive electronics, and more.

GW Instek: Paving the Way for the Next 50 Years of Industrial Innovation

With an extensive product portfolio that meets all types of measurement needs, GW Instek drives technological advancements in emerging markets. The company roadmap for 2025 includes initiatives to roll our additional solutions for automotive electronics, batteries, and electric vehicles based on the latest advancements in testing technologies, providing state-of-the-art solutions to enhance global industrial quality and efficiency.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, GW Instek is proud of the advancements and breakthroughs achieved during five decades of accumulation in technical expertise. With innovative technologies and a deep understanding of user requirements, the company remains a pivotal force in global measuring and testing solutions. Working together with its many partners, each a leader in their specialized field, GW Instek is poised to create another 50 years of remarkable achievements.

To learn more about GW Instek products, please contact: diana@goodwill.com.tw

For more information on the company and its innovative solutions, please visit https://www.gwinstek.com



