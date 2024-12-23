DJ Amundi Index Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 04/02/2025

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 04/02/2025

Please note that on NAV 04/02/2025 after close, the ETF below will be liquidated:

ETF Name ISIN Index AMUNDI MSCI BRAZIL - UCITS ETF (C) LU1437024992 MSCI Brazil Net Total Return USD Index

· Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 16/01/2025 after the trading session. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers:

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading currency Stock Exchange Last Trading date AMUNDI MSCI BRAZIL - UCITS ETF (C) LU1437024992 BRZ LN USD LSE 16/01/2025

· Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 16/01/2025 Liquidation NAV 04/02/2025 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 05/02/2025

