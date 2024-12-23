Anzeige
23.12.2024 09:31 Uhr
Amundi Index Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 04/02/2025

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Index Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 04/02/2025 

Amundi Index Solutions (BRZ) 
Amundi Index Solutions: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 04/02/2025 
23-Dec-2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 04/02/2025

Please note that on NAV 04/02/2025 after close, the ETF below will be liquidated: 

ETF Name              ISIN     Index 
AMUNDI MSCI BRAZIL - UCITS ETF (C) LU1437024992 MSCI Brazil Net Total Return USD Index

· Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 16/01/2025 after the trading session. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers: 

ETF Name              ISIN     Ticker Trading currency Stock Exchange Last Trading date 
AMUNDI MSCI BRAZIL - UCITS ETF (C) LU1437024992 BRZ LN USD       LSE      16/01/2025

· Timetable of the liquidation: 

Event                  Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges   16/01/2025 
Liquidation NAV             04/02/2025 
Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 05/02/2025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1437024992 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      BRZ 
Sequence No.:  366318 
EQS News ID:  2055213 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2055213&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2024 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
